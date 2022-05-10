LEWISBURG — Denise Maris, one of two Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to serve the 76th District, recently made the rounds at municipal meetings and explained her motivation for running.
“We’ve had so much division in our past politics and the division is hurting us,” Maris said, after a Lewisburg Borough Council meeting. “It’s hurting us and making us go backwards as a country and we need to stop it now.”
Maris, 50, of Clinton County, listed three important issues which may be addressed by state policy:
• School districts in the district have been underfunded by “millions of dollars,” which has a consequence on how students learn. Maris said COVID-19, and remote learning, has also left an impact on how children learn. She pointed to a link between in-person school and better student performance.
• Health care policies, such as hospital location, inhibit access to quality health care. Maris said residents in Clinton County, more rural than eastern Union County, may have to face longer waits for care, even in life-threatening situations.
• Lack of affordable child care, Maris said, has not only made it difficult for employers to be fully staffed, but also forced women to withdraw from the workforce. Maris claimed the number of women now in the workforce was nearing the levels of the 1950s. She also questioned why child care workers generally only get about $2,000 per month.
