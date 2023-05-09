Mifflinburg man charged with rape

LEWISBURG — A 51-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a woman whom he told he was looking for an apartment.

Nyahuma Spivey, of Walnut Street, has been charged with rape, burglary, strangulation, terroristic threats, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault. The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4 p.m. April 27 in Lewisburg.

