Mifflinburg man charged with rape

LEWISBURG — A 51-year-old Mifflinburg man has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a woman whom he told he was looking for an apartment.
Nyahuma Spivey, of Walnut Street, has been charged with rape, burglary, strangulation, terroristic threats, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault. The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4 p.m. April 27 in Lewisburg.
Police said the victim notice Spivey sitting in a vehicle, in a parking lot, and asked if she could help him. Spivey allegedly said he was looking for an apartment, and she invited him to see hers
Once inside, Spivey allegedly forced the woman into the bedroom, and sexually assaulted her.
Police were able to identify Spivey through surveillance footage from a nearby business, according to court documents.
Online court records indicate Spivey was locked up in the Union County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 4 p.m. May 25 before District Judge Jeff Rowe, of Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.