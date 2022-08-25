WILLIAMSPORT — Timothy Hughes will present "The Evolution of Newspapers" at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Hughes grew up in South Williamsport and graduated from Lycoming College in 1975. He worked at Little League Baseball Headquarters from 1975 until 1988. During that time, he began a small hobby-business of selling vintage newspapers.
The interest grew into a full-time job by 1988, at which time he left the Little League to devote his full attentions to the newspaper business. His warehouse currently holds more than 3-million newspapers, which date from the 1620s through the 21st century. His customers are worldwide.
By the time he left Little League in 1988, he was working at vice president of Operations. However, he continued his association with Little League in 1996 by being named to the Board of Directors and serving as Chairman, 2004-2007. His website is www.rarenewspapers.com.
