WILLIAMSPORT — Timothy Hughes will present "The Evolution of Newspapers" at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

Hughes grew up in South Williamsport and graduated from Lycoming College in 1975. He worked at Little League Baseball Headquarters from 1975 until 1988. During that time, he began a small hobby-business of selling vintage newspapers.

