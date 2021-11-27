LEWISBURG — Small Business Saturday seemed to start on Black Friday in Lewisburg.
Holiday bustle was evident at boutiques along Market Street in advance of the day now considered the one where the focus turns to traditional downtown, locally owned businesses.
Nathan Condon, whose wife and daughter co-own Jordanna Adams, said holiday T-shirts in about 20 styles were designed for the 2021 season. They would be available at their stores on Market Street, Lewisburg, and Broadway, Milton, along with many other potential wish-fillers.
It was no accident that the name Jordanna Adams has a "ring" to it. Condon said it was based on the best mix of the middle names of his daughter and son-in-law.
"I put all of the names on a piece of paper, first middle and last," Condon said. "I just kind of mixed them around until I got something that made sense and sounded like it had been around for awhile."
Dasylace Boutique and Trendy Trades, also on Market Street, were enjoying a busy Friday as the eve of the small-business weekend day approached.
Christina Torres, Trendy Trades owner, said her upscale resale boutique was in its sixth year. Small Business Saturday would see the 15% off everything in the store.
"We're getting our good winter pieces out," Torres added. "We are getting rare things out."
The "rare things," as Torres noted, included name brand items which could attract out-of-town buyers. Among them handbags by brands including Dooney and Bourke.
The importance of shopping local has been often noted. The Small Business Development Center Bucknell University cited data supplied by American Express indicating 67% of what is spent at a small business stays in the community.
