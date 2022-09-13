ROTC candidates receive commission

Kurt M. Maly, of Effort, and Megan Nosker, of DuBois, were commissioned as second lieutenants during an Army ROTC ceremony. From left, Lt. Col. John Acosta, officiating officer for the ceremony and professor of military science for Bald Eagle Battalion at Lock Haven University; Carolyn R. Strickland, vice president for enrollment management and associate provost; Nosker; President Michael J. Reed; and Maly.

 Provided by Larry D. Kauffman/Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — Four years of arduous training and rigorous study culminated in a recent commissioning ceremony for two Army ROTC cadets at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Kurt M. Maly, of Effort, and Megan Nosker, of DuBois, were commissioned as second lieutenants during an on-campus ceremony. The cadets committed to four years of active duty or eight years in the Army Reserve or National Guard.

