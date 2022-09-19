Smith promoted to lieutenant colonel

MIFFLINBURG — Benjamin R. Smith, formerly of Mifflinburg, was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve.
A 2001 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, Smith served for more than 12 years on active duty after graduating and earning his commission from the United States Air Force Academy in 2005.
He earned his Air Force pilot wings in 2006, upon completion of Air Force Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, where he conducted initial flight training in the T-37 “Tweet” and the T-1 “Jayhawk.”
Smith’s operational flying assignments include Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii and Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, where he flew the C-17 “Globemaster III” heavy transport aircraft. He has more than 3,300 flight hours in the C-17 and has commanded numerous humanitarian relief, aeromedical evacuation, presidential support and airdrop missions around the world. He has deployed multiple times in support of a variety of overseas contingency operations; amassing more than 800 combat flight hours and completing more than 100 combat missions.
Smith’s last active duty assignment was to Columbus AFB, Mississippi, where he taught Air Force pilot candidates and flew more than 1,100 hours in the T-6 “Texan II” as an instructor and evaluator pilot, in addition to serving as a flight commander and operations group standardization and evaluation officer.
Since completing his active duty service commitment, Smith continues to serve as a C-17 pilot for the Air Force Reserves while working as an airline pilot operating the Airbus A320 family of aircraft for a legacy U.S. carrier.
Smith is the son of Dan and Anne Smith of Mifflinburg, and the grandson of Ken and Pat Smith of Mifflinburg. He lives in South Carolina with his wife and children.
