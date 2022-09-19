Smith promoted to lieutenant colonel

Benjamin R. Smith

 Provided by Anne Smith

MIFFLINBURG — Benjamin R. Smith, formerly of Mifflinburg, was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve.

A 2001 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, Smith served for more than 12 years on active duty after graduating and earning his commission from the United States Air Force Academy in 2005.

