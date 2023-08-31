Hose Company slates anniversary celebration

MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Hose Company parade will make a grand return this fall.
The hose company will host a 125 anniversary celebration Sept. 29 and 30 in the Mifflinburg Community Park, which will be highlighted by a parade at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.
The celebration itself will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30
Friday's festivities will feature a car cruise-in, which will also showcase antique fire apparatus.
Mifflinburg Hosce Company Chief Steve Walter said the community is excited about the return of the parade and fireworks, which used to be crowd favorites at the department's defunct carnival.
The parade will form at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and step off at 4, starting at the east end of borough, on Chestnut and Mabel streets, moving towards North Eighth Street and into the community park, where the celebration will be taking place.
Walter said the celebration will feature children's games, highlighted by a bounce house. The festivities will also include bingo, raffles, live music, and a variety of food and treats, which include funnel cakes and fresh squeezed lemonade and orangeade.
The fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30
“Our fireworks guy is coming out of retirement just to put on this event. He said ‘for you guys, I will,’ and he is very talented, so we are looking forward to it and the community will certainly enjoy it,” said Walter.
The Mifflinburg Hose Company Carnival had been a highlight for residents of the community since the 1950s. However, in 2021 it went from five days to three and was then canceled in 2022 for a myriad of reasons, including the need to update the venue where it was being held.
Walter said the 125th celebration at the community park will allow residents of Union County and surrounding areas to enjoy a version of the beloved carnival, and share in honoring the company’s milestone.
While based in the Borough of Mifflinburg, which boasts a population of around 3,500 people, the company proudly serves around 18,000 individuals in over 290 square miles in Union County.
Walter said the department is comprised of close to 150 volunteers, of which 60 are pretty active.
“We have some that are close to 90 years old and have been volunteers for over 50 years," Walter said. "Of course they are not as active as the younger ones but they still come and help from time to time.”
At the company, which is 100% volunteer, the youngest members are 16 year olds.
On average, Mifflinburg Hosce Company responds to around 400 calls per year, serving residents of Mifflinburg Borough, Hartleton Borough, West Buffalo Township, Buffalo Township, Limestone Township, Lewis Township and the surrounding communities.
