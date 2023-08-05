NORTHUMBERLAND — Encina — a Texas-based company that has proposed opening an end-of-life plastics facility in Point Township — recently announced that it will be partnering with Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions to operate its water treatment process.

“The formal agreement is basically we’re working towards a contract. We've got an agreement in principle. They’re going to be our partner in our water treatment,” said Encina CEO Dave Roesser.

