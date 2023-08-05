NORTHUMBERLAND — Encina — a Texas-based company that has proposed opening an end-of-life plastics facility in Point Township — recently announced that it will be partnering with Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions to operate its water treatment process.
“The formal agreement is basically we’re working towards a contract. We've got an agreement in principle. They’re going to be our partner in our water treatment,” said Encina CEO Dave Roesser.
Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions, a subsidiary of the French transnational company Veolia, administers water management and waste management services across the globe, though their track record in water and wastewater management has not always been spotless.
In 2016, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed a lawsuit against Veolia Water North America Northeast, alleging that Veolia failed to properly maintain wastewater piping, resulting in a spill of 10 million gallons of untreated sewage.
In 2018, Veolia settled the lawsuit, paying out $1.6 million. That same year, Veolia was also sued by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who alleged negligence and fraud in the matter of the Flint Water Crisis, and the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, who charged that Veolia had grossly mismanaged the city’s water operations. The Pittsburgh lawsuit was settled without either parties admitting fault, while a judge declared a mistrial in Michigan’s case.
When asked about Veolia’s involvement in past lawsuits, Roesser said Encina had done their “due diligence” in partnering with Veolia, and said “they were very comfortable with them.”
“Companies like this, like Veolia, will obviously run into issues sometimes. That’s their business,” added Roesser. “Veolia is well known in the marketplace. They’ve worked on these projects all over the world. They understand how to put together sustainable world class facilities on the Susquehanna River. They’ve done it before.”
When asked to provide an example of Veolia’s work on the Susquehanna River, Roesser could not immediately provide one. Kalia Farrell, a member of the Veolia communications team, was also unable to provide an example of Veolia’s work on the Susquehanna River before publication.
“We were aware of their plan to use Veolia for their waste water management system. We weren’t surprised to see the press release for the partnership,” said Sandy Field, a member of Save Our Susquehanna, a group of local citizens united by their concerns about the proposed Point Township facility.
“We are sure that Encina intends to follow all of the regulations surrounding wastewater management of their facility, but what we’re concerned about is, there are not currently regulations for the most toxic parts of their process,” she added.
Currently, there are no federal regulations governing the discharge of microplastics into waterways.
“The big issue here with this facility that is going to be dealing with plastics is that there are no regulations with regard to plastic emissions into waterways," said Dr. Sherri Mason, a researcher in freshwater plastic pollution at Penn State Behrend. "They can say they're going to be within limits, but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to be releasing microplastics into the environment.”
According to an Aug. 1 press release from Encina, Veolia will use a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment process that includes a membrane bioreactor that will be used to treat water that is coming into, and going out of, the plastics recycling facility.
“Even with that membrane in place, microplastics can escape that membrane,” said Mason. “They’re decent at it, but they’re still releasing millions of particles.
“The language makes it sound like (microplastics) disappear,” she added. “It hasn’t disappeared. This is a basic fundamental law in science, the law of conservation of mass. Things can move but they don’t just disappear.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
