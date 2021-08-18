HARRISBURG — Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit, in partnership with PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, recently launched a digital online application for paratransit service, known as FindMyRide Eligibility.
This platform offers a way to complete an application directly online for several transportation assistance programs available, including: Seniors, Medicaid transportation recipients, persons with mental health/intellectual and developmental disabilities and those willing to pay full fare who do not qualify for other funding sources.
Eligibility for transportation funding programs is determined based on answering the online application questions and uploading the required documents. An added benefit of the system is the easy for caregivers and caseworker to individuals signing up for transportation service.
After completing the online application, it is automatically sent to the transit authority for review and approval communication will be sent back via email. This feature is one more enhancement in the FindMyRide service.
For more information, call 800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org or www.cattransit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.