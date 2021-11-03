CLINTON, N.Y. — Allison Reed, of Lewisburg, is serving as an emergency medical technician (EMT) at Hamilton College.
The Hamilton College Emergency Medical Service (HCEMS) is a New York State certified agency that is made up of 23 student EMTs who provide 24-hour emergency service to the campus community during the academic year.
Hamilton's EMTs each volunteer 30 to 40 hours a week, during which time they are on call to assist anyone needing medical attention. On average, the EMTs respond to 50 to 60 medical emergencies on campus each semester.
Reed, a junior majoring in mathematics, is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
