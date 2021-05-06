McINTYRE TOWNSHIP — A Bradford County man and woman were killed in a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon along a Lycoming County roadway.
State Police at Montoursville confirmed the crash occurred at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday along Route 14, south of Langdon Road, McIntyre Township, Lycoming County.
A 2020 Toyota Tundra driven by Fredric G. Seeley, 70, of Canton, was traveling north in the right lane of travel when it crossed the double-yellow lines and struck a southbound 2012 Ford F-150 XLT driven by James. M. Carpenter, 75, of Mansfield, police reported. Two passengers in the Tundra, Beverly J. Seeley, 70, and Elizabeth A. Morgan, 89, both of Canton, were killed in the crash, troopers noted. One of the women was a front-seat passenger while the other was in the right rear seat.
Fredric was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with unspecified injuries and Carpenter was transported by ambulance to the Troy hospital with unspecified injuries.
Troopers reported the crash remains under investigation.
