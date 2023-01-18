SELINSGROVE — Auditions for the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Sharon Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove.
The SVYC offers choral instruction for singers in grades two through 12. SVYC’s youth program complements school music programs, giving talented singers the opportunity to perform at an advanced level with other singers from the Susquehanna Valley.
