EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Hospitality businesses in Union County may be in line for portions of a $508,814 grant announced this week.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said county officials had been following the progress of the Hospitality Industry Recovery Program as it made its way through the legislature. Businesses were asked to apply by Monday, March 15.
Commissioners assigned local application management to SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG).
“We decided (Thursday) to ask SEDA-COG to administer this for us,” Richards said. “We know it must be an online application.”
Hospitality businesses, including but not limited to restaurants and lodging, have struggled amid restrictions and stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 crisis. Richards noted that Andrew Miller, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau executive director, was asked to help SEDA-COG identify Union County businesses which could qualify.
Union County and SEDA-COG are both apparently new to the grant program. Richards said SEDA-COG officials have been invited to a commissioner’s work session and share their plans for developing the program.
“The legislation itself requires very fast action because the goal is to get the monies to the businesses as quickly as possible,” Richards observed. “However, it sets up some logistical challenges for being able to put together a program that is probably going to be one unified application process across several counties.”
The grant announcement, from the office of Rep. David Rowe (R-85), added that hospitality businesses in Snyder County would also be eligible for portions of $457,268 in grant money.
Approval or rejection would be made by Tuesday, June 15.
