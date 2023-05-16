TURBOTVILLE — It was a perfect, sunny day as students and faculty from two different school districts spent Monday playing games on the Warrior Run High School’s recently revamped athletic fields.
“Today we have our ninth annual Special Education Field Day. We have 22 students from Hughesville and 70 students from Warrior Run,” said Emma Pick, a Warrior Run High School senior and president of the National Honor Society. “We have about 55 student helpers, many of them National Honor Society members.”
Elementary, middle and high school special education students rotated through four different zones at the Warrior Run athletic fields, participating in long jump, football throwing, sack races, hurdles, obstacle courses, kickball, and ducks on a pond, in which kids picked rubber ducks out of small pool for the chance to win a sticker.
Students also had the opportunity to create art with sidewalk chalk and play parachute games. Warrior Run volunteers, composed of National Honor Society members and seniors, wore purple shirts, while Hughesville students wore yellow shirts and Warrior Run students wore green shirts.
“The day has been really great. We could not ask for better weather. It’s nice because this is our first year since COVID that we’ve started having other schools back. It’s nice to have other schools in the community coming back,” said Carrie Prill, speech therapist teacher and head coach of the Warrior Run Unified Bocce Team.
“This used to be massive. I would say 15 to 20 schools at least,” said Brian Shaffer, a Warrior Run High School history teacher and advisor to the National Honor Society, noting that the event shrunk in size due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re looking at slowly growing,” Shaffer said. “Hughesville allowed some of our sports teams to practice on their fields while this was being built so we thought it was a good idea to bring Hughesville in to reciprocate some generosity.”
Warrior Run’s Special Education Field Day was planned and organized by a combination of Warrior Run students and faculty.
“We started planning back in January. I have a committee that we put together,” said Pick. “Our advisors have helped a ton. We want to give a huge thank you to them, Scott Hoffman and Brian Shaffer.”
There were also student-led fundraising initiatives that helped bring the field day to life.
“I worked a lot more with the fundraisers,” said Kelsey Hoffman, a Warrior Run High School student. “We did a spaghetti dinner in March to raise funds. It was successful.”
