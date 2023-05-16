TURBOTVILLE — It was a perfect, sunny day as students and faculty from two different school districts spent Monday playing games on the Warrior Run High School’s recently revamped athletic fields.

“Today we have our ninth annual Special Education Field Day. We have 22 students from Hughesville and 70 students from Warrior Run,” said Emma Pick, a Warrior Run High School senior and president of the National Honor Society. “We have about 55 student helpers, many of them National Honor Society members.”

