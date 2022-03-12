WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) hosted Raise the Region 2022 March 9-10, to support nonprofit organizations in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, and Union counties. The event netted $2.1 million.
“Raise the Region has transformed the philanthropic landscape of North Central Pennsylvania," said Jennifer D. Wilson, FCFP president and CEO. “When FCFP launched the program in 2013, we never imagined that it would trigger $14.4 million in charitable donations over the following decade. We are grateful to Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and the generous sponsors that make the program possible. Above all, we are proud to support the incredible work of our regional nonprofits, and are inspired by the extraordinary generosity of their donors.”
In addition to online public donations, the participating nonprofits benefited from $334,500 in stretch funds and prizes from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and associate sponsors.
Monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by Autotrader, First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC and Weis Markets were awarded throughout the day to more than 90 participating nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits were divided into three categories based on their size allowing more organizations to receive prizes.
The Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Grand Prize awards $5,000 to the small, medium, and large nonprofit with the most unique donors throughout the 30-hour period. The following were winners: Small nonprofit, Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library; medium nonprofit, Expectations Women's Center; and large nonprofit, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble.
These second place prize winners each receive $2,000: Small nonprofit, Aly's Monkey Movement; medium nonprofit Paternostro Cancer Foundation; and large nonprofit, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
The following were awarded $1,00: Small nonprofit, DIG Furniture Bank; medium nonprofit, Community Theatre League; and large nonprofit, Northumberland Christian School.
