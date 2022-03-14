State hospital death under investigation

MAHONING TOWNSHIP — The Pennsylvania State Police Milton Crime Unit is investigating the death of a 78-year-old man who lived at the Danville State Hospital.
Troopers said they were notified of the death of the unnamed resident, and are conducting an investigation in coordination with the Montour County Coroner's Office.
The death was reported at 12:08 a.m. March 8 along North Academy Avenue, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
No further details on the death have been released.
