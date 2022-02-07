MILTON — Rubber flooring is set to be installed in the week ahead as the bulk of the work on the Milton Area School District’s $14.1 million construction and renovation project focuses on the interior of a new health and wellness center.
When complete, the district will have a new 18,495-square-foot wellness center built onto the rear of the high school, and a fully renovated athletic field.
Jeff Brophy, project manager with SitelogIQ, said the installation of rubber flooring inside of the wellness center is scheduled to begin today. The process of installing the flooring will take two to three weeks to complete.
In addition to the flooring work, Brophy said the building’s heating system is scheduled to be brought online today.
He also outlined various projects which have occurred inside of the center. That work includes the installation of toiletry fixtures, the laying of mats in the wrestling room, painting and the installation of doors.
“We’re getting to the point where we’re getting to the finishing stages of it,” Brophy said.
The health and wellness center is expected to be completed in March.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the stadium should be ready to be use in time for the fall athletic season. The eight-lane synthetic track still needs to be installed, with that work being weather dependent.
The stadium was initially planned to be completed in time for the fall 2021 sports season. However, it was later announced it would not be finished in time due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brett Hosterman, a school board member and chair of the facilities committee, said aside from the delay the project has gone well.
“Overall, financially, we are coming through this project right on budget,” Hosterman said. “We gave the green light for this project pre-pandemic, which is pretty incredible.”
Contracts for the project were awarded in January 2021. The following were awarded: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
The board in March is expected to open bids for a proposed renovation project at Baugher Elementary School. At a recent board committee session, Hosterman said that project was initially estimated at between $8 and $9 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.