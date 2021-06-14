District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment July 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Kymir McDonald, 18, of Philadelphia, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Devon W. Moore Jr., 26, of Philadelphia, had felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor counts of DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of speeding held for court.
• Misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property filed against Daniel Michael Ligoci, 19, of Syracuse, N.Y., were held for court.
• Misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and trespass and summary counts of harassment and criminal mischief filed against John William Wagner, 61, of Millmont, were held for court.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Assist other agency, 12:50 a.m., Route 15, Allenwood; public intoxication, 1:29 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic stop, 2:37 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; assist police agency, 3 a.m., Canada Drive, Limestone Township; assist fire/EMS, 2:38 p.m., Pheasant Ridge Road; attempt to locate, 4 p.m., police headquarters; service call, 4:33 p.m., St. Anthony and North Front streets; traffic warning, 4:42 p.m., Westbranch Highway; Act 64, 4:56 p.m., Westbranch Highway; welfare check, 5:49 p.m., North 16th Street; assist fire/EMS, 6:13 p.m., North 15th Street; burglar alarm, 6:22 p.m., North Fourth Street; suicide attempt/threat, 8:28 p.m., North Third Street; fight in progress, 8:45 p.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township.
• Saturday: Disturbance, 2:35 a.m., South Sixth Street; suspicious circumstance, 11:10 a.m., Market Street; complaint, 11:39 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Stadium Boulevard; suspicious circumstance, 11:41 a.m., St. Catherine Street; 911 hang up, 12:18 p.m., Sunnyside Drive, East Buffalo Township; police information, 2:14 p.m., North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County; be on the lookout, 3:42 p.m., State Police At Montoursville; traffic warning, 3:46 p.m., Market Street; traffic control/issue, 4:16 p.m., Market and North Second streets; assist fire/EMS, 4:55 p.m., St. Anthony Street; complaint, 6:15 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, East Buffalo Township; assist other agency, 7:25 p.m., Tressler Boulevard; theft, 8:01 p.m., Market Street; complaint, 10:05 p.m., Betty Lane, East Buffalo Township; complaint, 10:21 p.m., Brook Drive.
• Friday: Megan’s Law registration, 8:14 a.m., North 15th Street; animal issue, 8:44 a.m., White Pine Alley; non-injury accident, 10:19 a.m., Route 15 at Moore Avenue; traffic warning, 10:47 a.m., North Second Street; assist police agency, 12:31 p.m., Westbranch Highway; fraud, 1:16 p.m., Bull Run Crossing; hit and run, 1:49 p.m., Market Street; reportable accident, 5 p.m. St. Mary at North 10th streets; assist fire/EMS, 5:57 p.m., Union County Childre and Youth; traffic warning, 10:04 p.m., Route 15.
• Thursday: Commercial motor vehicle, 7:21 a.m., North Derr Drive; commercial motor vehicle, 8:07 a.m., North Derr Drive; animal issue, 8:36 a.m., North 10th Street at Hardwood Drive; parking complaint, 8:50 a.m., South Third Street; wanted person, 8:56 a.m., police headquarters; commercial motor vehicle, 8:56 a.m., North Derr Drive; commercial motor vehicle, 9:41 a.m., North Derr Drive; assist fire/EMS, 11:27 a.m., Buffalo Road; phone call request, 12:02 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; commercial motor vehicle, 2:24 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; traffic complaint, 2:30 p.m., 14th Street at Jefferson Avenue; traffic arrest, 5:23 p.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic warning, 6:55 p.m., North Fifth Street and Cherry Alley.
State Police At Milton Hit and run
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 71-year-old Rochester, N.Y. man was cited after he allegedly backed his vehicle at a green light and failed to exchange information.
Troopers said the non-injury crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. June 12 along Westbranch Highway at Ziegler Road, Kelly Township, Union County. Neelima V. Gokhale was allegedly driving a 2018 Honda CRV which backed into a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by John W. Hosterman, 33, of West Milton.
Gokhale will be cited with careless driving, police noted.
Criminal mischief
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A mailbox belonging to a 52-year-old Danville man sustained $100 in damages due to vandalization, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 9:49 a.m. June 13 along Hilkert Road, Liberty Township, Montour County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Criminal mischief
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A black steel mailbox belonging to a 51-year-old Milton woman was damaged.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 7:46 a.m. June 11 along Mexico Road, Liberty Township, Montour County. The woman heard a noise around 11:42 p.m. June 10 and the next morning noticed her mailbox had been damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Montoursville Scattering rubbish
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A truckload of garbage was reported dumped on property in Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the alleged incident occurred at 9 a.m. June 7 along Dairy Farm Road. An investigation is ongoing.
PFA violation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 25-year-old Cogan Station man has been taken into custody for an alleged PFA vilation.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. June 7 along BLair Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 28-year-old Williamsport woman was listed as the victim.
Union County Deed transfers
• Elizabeth R. Walker, Jill L. Walker, Patrick B. Walker, Sttephanie L.Robinson, Kim S. Walker, Ann R. Share, Stanley L. Share to Dillard W. Weyer, Regina S. Weyer, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Reuben R. Stoltzfus, Rachel E. Stoltzfus to Jeremiah M. Martin, Ruth Ann Martin, Jeremy A. Martin, property in Buffalo Township, $325,000.
• Kelly D. McKee, Kelly D. Tobin, James R. Tobin to Anthony Marie, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Kyler M. Shirk, Leah R. Shirk, Matthew L. Shirk, Sheila L. Shirk to Lydia B. Shirk, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Frederick E. Dreese, Linda K. Dreese to Ryan M. Edinger, Rachel E. Edinger, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Lisa A. Bernard executor, Ann C. Wright estate to William R. Meek, Therese A. Meek, property in Kelly Township, $345,000.
• William L. Greiner IV to Austin R. Hopp, property in Kelly Township, $159,000.
• Andrea M. Brockman to Neal Kimble, property in Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $10.
• Song Chen, Xiyun Liu to Victor Vegas, Cailin Chrismon, property in East Buffalo Township, $220,000.
• Patsy Jame Marra, Janet E. Marra to Alan C. Harrison, property in East Buffalo Township, $258,000.
• Ciaran Robert Howell, Molly Howell to Jerry Lewis, Makayla Keister, property in New Berlin, $255,000.
• Daniel C. Remley, Christine M. Remley to Johnny Ramos Jr., Tabetha Cynthia Ramos, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bethany F. Umholtz to Mark S. Kurtz, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.