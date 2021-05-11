WATSONTOWN — Proposals to renovate the basketball courts and install a pump-track skate park in the Watsontown Memorial Park are under consideration by borough council.
During a meeting held Monday, council approved applying for a $32,094 Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant which, if approved, would allow the borough to purchase a pump-track skate park for the park. Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said Watsontown will be required to provide a 15% match to the grant, if it’s awarded by the DCED.
Jarrett said the pump-track setup, which features equipment that can be disassembled and moved if there’s a threat of flooding, would be ideal for the park.
“It’s not a full-blown skate park,” Jarrett said. “We don’t have room for that… It’s for skateboards, bicycles. It could be added to over the years.
“It looks like a really neat product,” he continued. “I think it’s going to be popular.”
He stressed the borough must be awarded the grant before it can move forward with purchasing the equipment for the skate park.
James Cordetsky, a Watsontown resident, spoke to council about the possibility of refurbishing the basketball courts in the park.
Three days per week, he said the courts are filled with young men playing basketball. However, he said multiple rims are broken. Cordetsky also said the blacktop should be resurfaced.
He presented council with an $18,000 estimate to replace the hoops, and resurface the area. However, Cordetsky noted he believes the estimate is high.
Cordetsky said those who use the courts are willing to assist with fundraising for the project.
It was suggested during the meeting that council could seek grant opportunities to carry out the work. President Greg Miller said the topic will be further discussed at a future council work session.
By a 4-2 vote, council approved purchasing a stage formerly used by the Dewart Blueberry Festival to use for entertainment during July 4 festivities in the park. The stage will be purchased for $3,000.
Council members Dennis Confer and Ralph Young voted against purchasing the stage. Voting in favor were Miller, Dan Folk, Todd Moyer and Fred Merrill.
Concerns were expressed during the meeting that the stage may not be big enough to accommodate larger musical groups. Jarrett said Department of Public Works employees could build an addition to the stage in the future, if needed.
Approval was given for the Watsontown United Methodist Church to operate its annual Kids Cafe weekdays this summer in the park.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Russ McClintock said the cafe will again be held in a drive-thru format this year, with volunteers passing meals to those who pass through the park. No related activities will be offered in the park for the second-consecutive year.
The borough’s Memorial Day ceremony will also be held in the park. It was announced during the meeting that the Watsontown American Legion will host a ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31.
Council approved spending $2,400 to have security cameras from Surrounded by Security installed in the park. Jarrett noted the cameras are necessary as there has been some vandalism in the park over the last year.
Approval was given to purchase a skid-steer loader for $46,931. The borough will receive $19,000 for an old skid-steer loader it will be trading in at the time of purchase.
Watson Excavating was approved to fix an area of the cemetery wall which recently collapsed along Brimmer Avenue, at a cost of $5,000.
Brush pickup will be held Tuesday, May 11, in the borough. All brush must be placed curbside by 7 a.m.
