MILTON — Creating colorfully pieces of art, Milton artist Peggy Neuhard has spent the past 20 years creating.
Neuhard graduated from Milton Area High School, received her teacher's certificate from Bloomsburg University and later taught first grade at Milton's Baugher Elementary School.
"I've been doing pottery for about 20 years," said Neuhard. "It started in college with a pottery class."
While Neuhard was first introduced to pottery in college, she took a long break from it.
"I started taking some classes with a woman here in Milton while I was still teaching," said Neuhard. "Then when she moved, I brought her kiln and all of her equipment, and then just started really getting into it."
Initially, Neuhard would sell her works to friends or by give them as gifts. When she retired, she started investing more time in her works by going to art shows, where she also sells her pieces, and through selling online. She sells her pieces through her business Sunset Clay Works and has her own studio in her house.
"I typically do nine or 10 shows a year, mostly through the spring through December, and then I don't do much during January, February and March," said Neuhard. "They're all juried shows that I do. They're all around the state, I've not done any out of state. I think the furthest I go is probably Lititz, to their fine art show."
Neuhard recently provided various works of pottery to be raffled off at the Milton Lions Club's 22nd Raffle, which raises funds to support local residents in need of eye glasses.
Neuhard got involved with the raffle when past district governor and club member Joan Catherman acquired some of her pieces to put in the raffle.
"She (Catherman) said in the past they have used other items, but this year she thought of me," said Neuhard. "I'm a friend of hers, so she asked if I would consider doing that. I jumped at the chance because I think it's really a good way to get my stuff out there."
Neuhard typically makes functional pieces such as bowls, mugs, charcuterie boards and plates.
Some of her favorite pieces to make are bowls and she is particularly proud of a decorative bowl she made that incorporates sewn in pine needles.
"I enjoy it because I like the end results of the pieces that I make," said Neuhard. "The glazes that I use are very colorful. It's kind of like therapy for me too. It's like playing in mud, getting my hands in there and creating something."
Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
