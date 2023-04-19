DANVILLE — Student representatives and advisors from 13 area high schools presented thousands of dollars in grants to community organizations during the 2022-2023 Youth in Philanthropy Grant Award Ceremony, held Tuesday at the Danville Area High School.
Participating schools included: Benton Area High School, Berwick Area High School, Bloomsburg Area High School, Central Columbia High School, Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School, Danville Area High School, Line Mountain High School, Midd-West High School, Millville Area High School, Northwest Area High School, Selinsgrove Area High School, Shikellamy High School and Warrior Run High School.
The Youth in Philanthropy program, an initiative of the Community Giving Foundation, provides high school students with the opportunity to learn about philanthropy while participating in the grant-making process. Over the course of this past school year, each high school group researched community needs to determine which nonprofit organizations and youth programs would receive grants.
“We created our grant application by referencing previous year applications. We updated some of our questions in order to align with the new needs identified through our focus groups,” said Holly Hollenbach, a senior at Warrior Run High School. “Our top three needs identified were mental health, substance abuse and prevention, as well as opportunities for involvement beyond the school day.”
The Warrior Run Youth in Philanthropy students awarded grants to six organizations, including: $400 to Father’s Hope, to provide Christmas gifts to local children in need; $500 to Donald L. Heiter Community Center’s 2023 GTS Theatre Summer Camp; $500 to Kelsey’s Dream, which helps children with cancer; $1,100 to Kingdom Kidz SafeKIDZ program; $500 to the Nicholas Wolff Foundation/Camp Victory Climbing to Tranquility program; and $500 to The Children’s Museum STEM Programs at the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library.
Each school group was able to award up to $5,000 to recipients of their choosing.
“We would like to thank the Warrior Run School District for allowing us to participate in this program and the Warrior Run Education Foundation for sponsoring us,” said Alena Shaffer, a Warrior Run student.
The Warrior Run High School Youth in Philanthropy program is advised by Andrea Landis and Kevin Myers.
The Line Mountain High School Youth in Philanthropy Club, advised by Kim Poltonavage and Jill Yisrael, also awarded grants to select nonprofits, including: $1,000 to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville’s Camp Dost and $4,000 to the Transitions of PA Big Life Journey program.
“This is our school’s first year participating in Youth in Philanthropy and we all have learned the true meaning of philanthropy in the grant process,” said student Alana Martz. “This program exceeded our expectations. Our biggest takeaways were, one, understanding the importance of forming connections with our community members, understanding the needs and concerns of our community, and taking action to improve our community and ultimately make it a better place to live for its members.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
