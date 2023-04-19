DANVILLE — Student representatives and advisors from 13 area high schools presented thousands of dollars in grants to community organizations during the 2022-2023 Youth in Philanthropy Grant Award Ceremony, held Tuesday at the Danville Area High School.

Participating schools included: Benton Area High School, Berwick Area High School, Bloomsburg Area High School, Central Columbia High School, Columbia-Montour Area Vocational Technical School, Danville Area High School, Line Mountain High School, Midd-West High School, Millville Area High School, Northwest Area High School, Selinsgrove Area High School, Shikellamy High School and Warrior Run High School.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.