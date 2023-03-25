Most of you don’t know my history of radio broadcasting. I think I slipped some of it into the past (almost) 15 years of writing this column. I also think I told you that I volunteered for Radio Station WGRC doing public service announcements for 16 years.
I don’t remember writing much about producing a daily 15 minute radio program. “Time for Families.” It was a project sponsored by Winfield Baptist Church on WMLP, Milton (no longer in operation.) The show aired at 11:45 weekdays.
Every day for five years Pastor John Thornbury recorded a three-minute devotional. My husband Paul chose most of the music we played. I always called him “Pappy B” on the air. I did the rest of it. It included a “Fact of the Day” and Spiritual Applications. Occasionally, I had a live interview with someone. It continued from 2000 to 2005. The programs were well received by all ages, especially those who had children or grand children.
On our first program I said, “I want to give my time to you especially if you are home with your children, or at lunch, or in an automobile, or wherever you may be. People in the market place produce things to sell, or to make your life easier, or provide services for which you must pay. But you mothers are producing the most important product there is: you are making an investment in the life of an eternal being. I hope you don’t feel you have a thankless job. Your job is the most important in our entire society.”
“God feels this way about you and your children. (Song here: Let the Little Children come.)
“It is so important to teach your children about Jesus and how they are important to God. In Deuteronomy 6, God told Israel that the Lord their God is the only true God. He instructed them to teach their children about Him at every opportunity throughout every day of their lives. ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your might.
‘And these words which I command you today shall be in your heart, you shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk on your way, when you lie down, and when you rise up, you shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes. You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.’
“You may wonder how that is possible in the fast pace of your life with a multitude of things to get done. I would like to suggest several ways to do this. One is to learn songs which use scripture verses, such as are on children’s CD’s which you can order or look at the Bible Depot in Sunbury. Look for those which are rich in scripture memory. (Song played here “This is How We Know” by Steve Green.
“Another way to teach children the attributes of God and His Word is to read stories to them. There are many children’s Bible story books available. Make sure when you select a book, it is Biblically correct. You can ask children’s workers if you don’t have time for a good search. Many stories teach a lesson to children. You may have older children read books to the younger ones.”
Paul did an outstanding job at presenting the spiritual applications once in a while. Here is the first one he did in 2000. “Who created your brain? God did, God’s knowledge is so big there is nothing that can come close to it. He knows what that smart brain of yours is thinking every moment of every day.
“What else does God know about you? God knows: where you are, what you’re doing, what you’re thinking, what you’re wearing, where your house is, what your name is, how manly hairs are on your head, what will happen to you tomorrow, what you’ll be when you grow up, who you’ll marry, how many kids you’ll have, when you’re going to die, and everything about you. God even knows the tears you cry that nobody else sees. The list is endless, because there is no end to the things God knows.
“If your children go to school, take time to pray a Bible Verse with them before they get on the bus or leave to walk to school. For instance, pray verses of the Psalms. Tomorrow I will give some suggestions and tell you more things that God knows about. This is Pappy B saying goodbye for now.”
These hundreds of programs are on CD’s. In my archives, I have about a thousand programs. If you would like to listen to some, let me know.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
