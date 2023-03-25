Most of you don’t know my history of radio broadcasting. I think I slipped some of it into the past (almost) 15 years of writing this column. I also think I told you that I volunteered for Radio Station WGRC doing public service announcements for 16 years.

I don’t remember writing much about producing a daily 15 minute radio program. “Time for Families.” It was a project sponsored by Winfield Baptist Church on WMLP, Milton (no longer in operation.) The show aired at 11:45 weekdays.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

