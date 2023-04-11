LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg YMCA and Bucknell will host 90-minute presentation from psychologist and author Dr. Peg Dawson about her book “Smart but Scattered.”
The free program will be offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Bucknell University, 212 Academic West. Parking will be available at 5 p.m., in lots 50 and 51.
The program will be geared toward parents of children struggling with executive functioning. Free child care will be available at the Lewisburg YMCA during the program.
Examples of executive functioning include paying attention, organizing, planning and prioritizing, starting tasks and staying focused on them to completion, understanding different points of view, regulating emotions, and self-monitoring (keeping track of what you’re doing).
Dawson, who is on the staff of the Center for Learning and Attention Disorders at Seacoast Mental Health Center in Portsmouth, N.H., will be available for questions following her virtual appearance.
“Our kids have been through a lot these past few years, and parents may be experiencing some things that none of us anticipated," said Bonnie McDowell, CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. "If a parent sees one or more of their children struggling, we want them to feel supported in this journey, and hope that the event at Bucknell will serve as a tool to help them help their kids.”
Activities for children at the YMCA will include an obstacle course, sensory room, video games, bounce house and free pizza.
This event, made possible thanks to support from the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health’s Health Initiative for Rural Pennsylvania (HIRP) COVID relief funding, hopes to close gaps created by the pandemic over the past three years.
