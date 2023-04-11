LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg YMCA and Bucknell will host 90-minute presentation from psychologist and author Dr. Peg Dawson about her book “Smart but Scattered.”

The free program will be offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Bucknell University, 212 Academic West. Parking will be available at 5 p.m., in lots 50 and 51.

