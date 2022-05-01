LAURELTON — Delgrosso’s/Marianna’s hoagies and pizzas are available to order through West End Library’s fundraiser.
Available for order are 14” hoagies which include Italian, all American, ham and swiss, ham club, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham and cheese, traditional and three cheese.
Pizzas are 12” and include pepperoni, white, and cheese.
Orders are being accepted through 6 p.m. Monday, May 16, and can be picked up after 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 27.
The funds raised will be used to assist with the expenses associated with the adult and children’s programs at the West End Library.
Place an order online at https://shopsmol.com/store/west-end-library/, in-person at the at library 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, or by calling 570-922-4773.
