State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — Christopher Delawder, 29, of Port Trevorton was charged after troopers said he was found to be driving a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix while under the influence of alcohol.
The incident occurred at 8:02 p.m June 6 at Market Street and Sand Hill Road, Selinsgrove.
One-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — An 82-year-old Liverpool woman sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 7:47 p.m. July 20 along Nipple Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Lorna Fuentes, of Liverpool, failed to negotiate a curve, and struck a ditch and fence.
One-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:58 a.m. July 22 along Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2001 Hyundai Elantra driven by Colin Probst, 18, of Middleburg, swerved to avoid a deer causing the vehicle to strike a utility pole.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Renee Kuhns, 62, of Selinsgrove, reported the theft of large landscape stones, valued at $30.
The theft was reported at 2:05 p.m. July 12 at 9 Gregory Ave., Penn Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Brian Peters, 43, of Mount Pleasant Mills has been charged after troopers said he punched a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Damian Ebedrosle, 27, of Richfield.
The incident occurred at 7:34 p.m. July 19 at 2945 Heister Valley Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Harassment by communication
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Janelle Torres, 35, of Selinsgrove, found a threatening letter regarding loud music being played from her husband’s vehicle.
Previously, troopers said letters were sent to other neighbors regarding loud exhaust.
The incident was reported July 17 at 310 Middle St., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Someone caused $20 worth of damage to the mailbox of a 66-year-old Middleburg woman.
The incident occurred between 2:30 p.m. July 21 and 8:13 a.m. July 22 along Jackson Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Criminal trespass
UNION TOWNSHIP — Teresa Simcox, 38, of Port Trevorton, reported someone entering a shed on her property.
The incident occurred between July 17 and July 19 at 1750 Main St., Union Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Arson
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an arson, which occurred at 7:15 p.m. July 5 along Inverness Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said it occurred on property owned by a 37-year-old Montoursville man.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are looking for a man, described as being 6’1” to 6’3” tall and weighing around 260 pounds.
The man — described as being between 45 and 55 years old with a stubble-gray beard — allegedly assaulted a 76-year-old Williamsport man at 2:01 p.m. June 19 at 2744 Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Lawrence Rost, of Montoursville, approached the suspect — who was driving a motorcycle — and asked him to slow down. The suspect allegedly got off of the motorcycle and struck Rost in the face and head, causing him to be knocked unconscious and suffer lacerations to the head, and a bruised face and hand.
