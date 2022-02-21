SEDA-COG
LEWISBURG — Danielle Rippon recently joined SEDA-COG, as a program analyst in the Housing Rehabilitation Program.
Rippon has more than 15 years of experience providing administrative support, managing client data and supervising accounts payable. She was previously an administrative assistant for Shield HealthCare in Valencia, Calif. She was also the Electronic Data Lead for DiscoverReady.
Rippon is a graduate of the Mifflinburg Area School District.
UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Chin-Chin Yeh, M.D., to the Heart and Vascular Institute team in Williamsport.
Yeh received her medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, N.Y.
She completed her residency in general surgery with Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, R.I., and fellowship training in vascular surgery with Albany Medical College, Albany, N.Y.
With over 15 years of clinical and instructional experience, Yeh most recently served as an attending surgeon and assistant professor at Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Medical College.
T-Ross Brothers Construction
MILTON — Todd and Tom Ross have been named to Pennsylvania Business Central’s Top 100 People list.
Todd is president and CEO of T-Ross Brothers Construction. He started working in his family’s construction business in 1980, and after graduating from Penn State with a degree in business management. He started his career as an estimator/project manager and worked his way to executive vice president. In 1996 Todd and his brother, Tom purchased the business.
Todd serves as a board member for the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, NorthStar Insurance Group, and the First Community Foundation Partnership of PA.
Tom E. Ross is vice president of T-Ross Brothers Construction. He started working in his family’s construction business in 1980, and after graduating from Penn State University with a degree in agriculture business started his career as a project superintendent.
Tom serves as a board member for Northumberland Christian School, Triangle Tech PAC Committee, Milton Area School District Building Trades Occupational Advisory Committee, and Sun Area Technical Institute.
Danville Child Development Center
DANVILLE — The Danville Child Development Center (DCDC) has hired Shannon Lewczyk, of Milton, as its new executive director.
Other than the two women who founded the organization in 1974, she becomes only the third person hired as full-time director in DCDC’s 48-year history. A Danville native, Lewczyk was most recently a pre-kindergarten teacher at Busy Little Beavers Early Learning Center, for the last three years.
Prior to that, she was in Florida where she directed several childcare centers over a seven-year period in the Tampa area.
The commitment to educating young children started early for Lewczyk. When still in Danville High School, she began studying early childhood education. She now lives in Milton with her husband and five children.
The DCDC is a community-based organization dedicated to giving children a foundation for lifelong success by providing high quality early learning experiences in safe, nurturing and engaging environments.
