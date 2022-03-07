BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania's Green Campus Initiative Spring Film series will continue in March with the screenings of two documentaries.
The first film will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, in the McCormick Center, room 2303. The film "Saving the Dark" seeks to answer the question, "What do we lose when we lose sight of the stars?"
Inspired by his short film "Lost in Light" and his passion for astronomy, director Sriram Murali created "Saving the Dark" to highlight the significance of astronomy and the night sky, the effects of light pollution on the study of astronomy, human health, wildlife and beyond, and what we can do to fight it.
The second film in this installment of the film series, "The R-Word," will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in Centennial Hall, room 218.
"The R-Word" takes a look at current perceptions towards people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
