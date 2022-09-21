LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will be holding an active shooter drill from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, as part of its Emergency Response preparedness.
The Miller Center will be closed while the drill is taking place. Local emergency response agencies, law enforcement, and other community-related organizations will be participating to practice a collaborative response.
The drill is not real, however, there will be increased sound and activity surrounding The Miller Center. There will be a heavy emergency personnel and vehicle presence in the area surrounding the center, as well as radio communication related to the event.
Community members should be assured there is no danger nor a real emergency. Every measure is being taken to ensure the safety of the participants and those in the neighborhoods and shopping areas surrounding.
