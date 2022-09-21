LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will be holding an active shooter drill from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, as part of its Emergency Response preparedness.

The Miller Center will be closed while the drill is taking place. Local emergency response agencies, law enforcement, and other community-related organizations will be participating to practice a collaborative response.

