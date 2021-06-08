HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate recently approved a resolution sponsored by Sen. President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-34) honoring cancer survivors by designating June 2021 as Cancer Survivors Recognition Month.
The American Cancer Society estimates that there are more than 16.9 million cancer survivors in the U.S., and one in three people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. As of 2016, Pennsylvania was estimated to have 711,240 cancer survivors – approximately 5.5% of the population.
“Survivors bear the physical scars of their battle for years or even decades, and they carry the emotional weight of their diagnosis for the rest of their lives,” Corman said. “It is fitting that we honor their struggle and offer our love and compassion not only in the month of June, but also all year long.”
The measure was originally championed by the late Sen. Dave Arnold (R-48), who passed away in January following a battle with brain cancer.
“Sen. Arnold was only part of our Senate family for a very short time, but he left behind an incredible legacy. Our prayers remain with his family, and we are grateful they could join us today to see the fruits of his labor,” Corman said. “As we honor those who have fought this terrible disease and won, it is fitting to also recognize Sen. Arnold for teaching us what it means to fight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.