HARRISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) is encouraging organizations involved in water resource restoration and protection within his district to apply for the next round of Growing Greener grants though the Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) Growing Greener Plus Grants Program.
Growing Greener grants are designed to improve or protect the commonwealth's waters from nonpoint source pollution associated with agricultural activities, acid mine drainage (AMD), stormwater runoff, energy resource extraction and streambank and shoreline degradation. Bond Forfeiture and AMD Set-Aside grants, offered as part of Growing Greener Plus, are designed to address legacy mining impacts.
Counties, municipalities, municipal authorities, county conservation districts, watershed organizations, councils of governments, educational institutions and other organizations dedicated to water clean-up and preservation are encouraged to apply.
Priority areas for Growing Greener grants include projects that reduce nonpoint source pollution – especially nitrogen, phosphorous and sediment pollution from agricultural and stormwater runoff – as well as AMD-related iron, aluminum, acidity and sediment pollution. DEP is particularly interested in design and construction projects that implement effective Best Management Practices (BMP) that reduce or eliminate pollutant loadings and lead to local water quality improvements.
One new priority area for Growing Greener grants include projects that implement BMPs, stream restoration and bank stabilization to reduce runoff volumes, increase infiltration, improve water quality and assist in future flood prevention and climate resiliency. This work supports the Pennsylvania 2021 Climate Action Plan and includes no-till farming, riparian forest buffers, green infrastructure, and other agricultural and stormwater BMPs.
The Growing Greener Watershed Renaissance Initiative (GGWRI) project category will also receive renewed interest as it focuses on the complete implementation of existing watershed restoration or implementation plans on small catchment areas of approximately 25 or fewer land parcels. These GGWRI-eligible catchments have agriculturally-impaired waterways as listed in the Department's 2022 Integrated Water Quality Report and are located in Centre, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Snyder and Union counties.
Through the same application process, candidates can also apply for funding through DEP’s SMCRA Grant Programs to address legacy mining impacts. SMCRA grants are available to various entities including municipalities, municipal authorities and nonprofit organizations for projects meeting AMD Set-Aside or Bond Forfeiture grant requirements.
Applications and all supporting documents must be submitted online through the Commonwealth's Electronic Single Application website, eGrants, at www.esa.dced.state.pa.us, by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 24.
