WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s paramedic program is accepting applications for a new Bachelor of Science degree in health science: prehospital medicine concentration, for the fall semester.
The new degree is being offered in addition to the paramedic program’s current certificate and associate degree options.
Coursework will prepare students for administrative and teaching positions within the paramedic profession, as well as providing the necessary foundational knowledge for entry into many graduate-level programs, including medical school and physician assistant degree programs.
It will include a combination of science courses, clinical placements and fieldwork experiences to prepare students to take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians exam at the paramedic level.
The paramedic program at Penn College originated at the Williamsport Hospital and Medical Center in 1979 and moved to Penn College in 2000.
