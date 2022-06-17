State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Selinsgrove woman sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 9:19 p.m. June 11 along Route 35, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2000 Saturn SL driven by Aleah Shaffer attempted to overtake another vehicle on the left-hand side, lost control, struck a grass embankment and rolled. Shaffer, who was not belted, was ejected from the car.
Charges are pending the outcome of an investigation into the crash.
One-vehicle crash
LOYALSCOK TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old Williamsport man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 2:38 p.m. June 6 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Edward Boal lost control of a 2003 Toyota Camry and struck an embankment. He sustained a suspected minor injury, and was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Milton woman reported being harassed by Ronald Aderhold, 40, of Montoursville.
Troopers are investigating the alleged incident, which occurred at 3:47 p.m. June 11 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers allege that a 15-year-old Williamsport boy slapped and punched a 17-year-old Williamsport girl multiple times, in the face.
The incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. June 4 at a basketball court along Lincoln Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Burglary
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Tyler Beaver, 19, of Watsontown, was charged after allegedly breaking into Nature’s Medicine Medical Marijuana Dispensary.
The incident occurred at 10:45 p.m. May 25 at 1420 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Beaver was jailed in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a criminal mischief incident in which a 2019 Nissan was damaged.
The incident occurred at 6 p.m. June 11 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Joanne Egan, 28, of Montoursville, was not injured in a crash which occurred at 9:59 p.m. June 12 along Interstate 180, at mile marker 15, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Egan went onto the shoulder, struck a concrete barrier and ditch. She was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information on an African-American man who allegedly stole a bottle of sweet tea valued at $2.39 and a cup of donut holes valued at $3.49 from Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the theft occurred at 11 a.m. June 10, by a man wearing a hat with New York Yankees/New York Mets emblems.
Theft
PINE TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old Waterville man reported the theft of a two-boat engine, valued at $3,199.
The incident occurred between 5 p.m. June 5 and 5 p.m. June 6 along School House Lane, Pine Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Steven Daye, 51, of Hughesville, reported the theft of his identity, and an iPhone valued at $777.70.
The theft was reported to have occurred March 25 at 488 Cawley Hill Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Burglary
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Williamsport boy was charged after allegedly removing a mountain bike valued at $900 from the property of a 52-year-old Williamsport man.
The incident occurred between 10 a.m. May 18 and 9 a.m. May 21 along Park Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Burglary
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of medication from a 29-year-old Muncy woman.
The incident occurred between 7:50 and 10 a.m. June 9 along Route 442, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Montoursville man reported someone trying to gain access to his home through a screen porch door.
The incident occurred between 10:59 a.m. and 2:16 p.m. June 9 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Endangering welfare of child
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Linden woman and a 26-year-old Linden man were charged after troopers said a 10-month-old girl was struck while the two were involved in a physical altercation.
The incident occurred at 10:12 a.m. June 13 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Doreen Berger, 59, of Muncy, reported a fraudulent unemployment benefits application being opened in her name.
The incident occurred between 12:01 a.m. Feb. 1 and 7:56 a.m. June 8 at 2424 Lime Bluff Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.