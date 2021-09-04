MILTON — Approximately 20 community volunteers fanned out across the nearly six-acre Milton Public Library property Tuesday evening, helping to pull weeds, pick up tree limbs and generally spruce up the grounds of the facility.
Library Director Kris LaVanish said she's thankful for the members of area service organizations and others from the community who came together to help.
"The library is a community institution," she said. "That the community responded to help us is incredible."
LaVanish said the cleanup came together quickly.
"It all came out of the blue, a gift," she explained.
With recent rains, LaVanish said the library's lawn and weeds quickly "went out of control."
"Shirley McPherrin stopped in and said (the Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run) is all about service, could they help?" LaVanish said. "She pulled (the cleanup) together really quickly. My hat's off to her."
McPherrin coordinated with other service organizations to line up volunteers to help spruce up the library's grounds.
"There were 20 people here, Lions, Kiwanis, Rotary," LaVanish said. "It was great, we started at 6 (p.m.) and worked until dark... Everybody was having fun pulling weeds."
McPherrin said it was important for her to help spruce up the library as additional people will be coming to Milton for the upcoming Harvest Festival and should be able to enjoy the beauty of the facility.
"I knew that we had several volunteer organizations that could possibly help, so I put the word out, after discussing it with librarian Kris," McPherrin said. "I contacted the Lions Club and the Rotary Club, along with my club, the Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run."
LaVanish noted the weeds and grass started growing rapidly just as the individual who normally takes care of the lawn was out of town.
"That outreach (by the organizations) and willingness to help the library, I never experienced that before," LaVanish said. "I'm so grateful."
McPherrin also expressed thanks to those who gave their time to help.
"It was great to see members of all three clubs work together and have a good time too," she said. "In all, we had 16 members from the different clubs and one man from the community working side by side. Most agreed that we will be glad to do this again."
LaVanish said the library is in need of individuals to volunteer their time to assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the facility. However, she noted that volunteer hours for other services are currently not available.
"It's tough with COVID," she explained. "Traditional library volunteer activities are not taking place now."
Currently, she said the library does not have funds in its budget to hire a full-time maintenance person.
"(Volunteers to help with) tree trimming, any of those type of (grounds keeping) services are needed," LaVanish said. "The cost is pretty high and we are on a shoestring budget."
She hopes to organize another community work day at the facility sometime in October.
Also of note, LaVanish said the Milton Public Library will be closed Saturday, Sept. 18, due to Milton Harvest Festival activities taking place in the community.
The library is typically open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on the library, visit miltonpalibrary.org.
