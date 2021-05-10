LEWISBURG — Kenneth E. “Tucker” Smith recently provided the temperature and precipitation readings recorded during April from his home in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
The following were noted, with the listing including the date, high temperature, low temperature and precipitation in inches:
• April 1: 47, 30, . 33 (rain and snow)
• April 2: 42, 25, .01
• April 3: 59, 25, 0
• April 4: 67, 38, 0
• April 5: 70, 31, 0
• April 6: 73, 39, 0
• April 7: 74, 42, .02
• April 8: 76, 47, .04
• April 9: 61, 53, 0
• April 10: 65, 51, .02
• April 11: 65, 51, .43
• April 12: 54, 48, 1.82
• April 13: 70, 49, .03
• April 14: 72, 42, 0
• April 15: 59, 39, 0
• April 16: 55, 37, .02
• April 17: 62, 43, 0
• April 18: 65, 41, 0
• April 19: 66, 38, .11
• April 20: 73, 37, 0
• April 21: 46, 40, .09
• April 22: 46, 30, .06
• April 23: 67, 30, 0
• April 24: 72, 39, 0
• April 25: 64, 46, .22
• April 26: 70, 35, 0
• April 27: 79, 41, 0
• April 28: 87, 47, 0
• April 29: 71, 60, .11
• April 30: 63, 44, .22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.