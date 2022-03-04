With NASCAR’s top three series racing this weekend at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway, I have “freshened up” a column which ran several years ago, as a way to test your knowledge of “Sin City” auto racing history.
Below you will find questions about auto racing in “Sin City,” and not just the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The answers will appear below all of the questions, with the number of each answer corresponding with the number of the question.
1. Who won the first race for NASCAR’s Cup series held in Las Vegas?
2. Who won the first race for the division now known as the ARCA Menards Series West that was contested at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?
3. How many Formula 1 races were held in Las Vegas?
4. Who won the first IndyCar race contested at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?
5. How many times did the former American LeMans Series race on the infield road course at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?
6. Who is the only driver from Pennsylvania to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas?
7. Who is the only foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?
8. The Busch brothers, Kurt and Kyle, are from Las Vegas. How many races have the brothers won at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway?
9. Name the drivers who won the 2021 Cup, Xfinity and truck series races held on the 1.5-mile oval.
And the answers are…
1. Norm Nelson won a race contested Oct. 16, 1955, at a 1-mile dirt track called Las Vegas Park Speedway. The Cup series didn’t return to Nevada until Mark Martin won a race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 1998.
2. Ken Schrader won a race held Nov. 2, 1996, at the track. He also won there on Nov. 8, 1997. Other drivers to win in that division at Las Vegas Motor Speedway include Kevin Harvick in 1998, Jerry Nadeau in 1999, David Starr in 2000 and Brendan Gaughan in 2001.
3. Alan Jones won the first Formula 1 race held on a circuit laid out in the parking lot of Cesars Palace in 1981. That was the season finale, and Nelson Piquet claimed the championship. Michele Alboreto won the circuit’s final Formula 1 race in 1982, while Keke Rosberg won the championship. IndyCars raced on the circuit in 1983 and 1984, with Mario Andretti and Tom Sneva emerging victorious.
4. Richie Hearn won his only IndyCar race in the track’s inaugural event in 1996. Two other drivers — Eliseo Salazar in 1997 and Sam Schmidt in 1999 — also claimed their only IndyCar wins at the track.
5. Twice. JJ Lehto and Steve Soper co-drove a BMW to victory in 1999. One year later, Frank Biela and Emanuele Pirro co-drove an Audi to the win.
6. Berwick’s Jimmy Spencer won at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 1998.
7. In 2012, Brazil’s Nelson Piquet Jr. claimed one of his two career truck series victories at Las Vegas. His other NASCAR credits include a NASCAR Xfinity Series win in Elk Hart Lake, Wisc., in 2012, and an East Series victory in Bristol, Tenn., that same year.
8. Kyle won a Cup races at the track in 2009. He won Xfinity races at the track in 2016 and 2019, and truck races in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Kurt Busch won a Cup race at the track in 2020.
9. Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin in the Cup series, AJ Allmendinger and Josh Berry in the Xfinity series, and John Hunter Nemecheck and Christian Eckes in the truck series. Berry’s win was his second in the Xfinity series, while Eckes scored his maiden truck win at the track in the fall.
