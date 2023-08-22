Sharing 'Saba's' story

LEWISBURG — David "Saba" Wisnia — a child musical prodigy who miraculously survived being imprisoned in Auschwitz and served with the 101st Airborne division — left an impression on nearly everyone he encountered.
In 2017, Wisnia impacted the lives of multiple residents of the Susquehanna River Valley as he served as grand marshal of the Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade.
A resident of the Levittown area, Wisnia passed away June 15, 2021, at the age of 94. However, his legacy lives on through a documentary produced about his life.
That documentary, "How Saba Kept Singing," will be shown at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg. Doors for the event open at 12:45.
Barb Spaventa, a member of the theater's board of directors, first met Wisnia while serving as a director with the Central Pennsylvania World War II Roundtable in Hummelstown.
She noted that Wisnia spoke to the roundtable. At the time, she realized he would also be a perfect fit for the parade, which she was also volunteering with.
"It had such a wonderful impact," Spaventa said, of Wisnia's 2017 visit to Union County. "He also sang the national anthem, and gave a musical presentation at Rooke Pavilion.
"Everyone who saw him was very moved."
'They made a pact'
Spaventa recounted part of Wisnia's life story, beginning with his childhood in Poland.
"He sang on the radio at 7 years old," Spaventa said. "Everyone knew him in that region. When Poland was occupied by the Germans, it turned into a ghetto."
One day, Wisnia attended work for his father, as his father had fallen ill.
"When he came back into the ghetto, his family had all perished," Spaventa recalled. "As he described it in the Rooke Chapel, when he was here in '17, he saw a fur coat under the pile (of bodies). He recognized (a body) as his mother."
Wisnia immediately ran off.
"He was apprehended several weeks later, and was one of the first sent to Auschwitz," Spaventa said.
While Wisnia was a prisoner there, Spaventa said the Nazis were looking for someone to provide entertainment for parties they were throwing.
"They recommended (Wisnia) to sing for them," Spaventa said. "That is how he stayed alive."
While at Auschwitz, she said Wisnia met a young lady — Helen "Tzippi" Spitzer — who was responsible for mapping the complex.
"She was a privileged prisoner," Spaventa shared. "Her and David fell in love, and they made a pact that if they survived the war, they would meet back in Warsaw."
After Auschwitz was liberated by Russians, Spaventa said Wisnia was part of a "death march," eventually being placed upon a train from which he escaped.
"He ran toward the battlefront of what he thought to be Russians," Spaventa said. "When he got to the front line, it was the 101st Airbone... They took him on. He went through the entire remainder of the war with them."
Rather than returning to Warsaw after the war, Wisnia was able to build a life for himself in the United States.
In later years, Wisnia returned for commemorations held at Auschwitz. On one occasion, he was accompanied by his grandson, Avi Wisnia, who noticed his grandfather was looking for someone.
Wisnia shared with his grandson the story of Spitzer, whom he never returned to Poland to meet. However, he always had a desire to find her.
When Wisnia visited Lewisburg in 2017, he had not yet located Spitzer. However, Avi Wisnia was able to find her — with the assistance of the United States Holocaust Museum — as she was on hospice care in New York state.
David Wisnia was able to visit the woman, who was 101 at the time. There, he asked her how he was able to survive Auschwitz.
"She said 'because I took your name off 'the list' many times,'" Spaventa recounted, of Spitzer's response.
"A big part of the film is the discovery by our family of what a big role someone else plays in saving his life," Avi Wisnia said. "I took (my grandfather) to that reunion (with Spitzer). To be a part of that reunion, and to be a witness to that reunion was pretty incredible.
"Often, you hear stories about the holocaust, it's buried in the past," Avi said. "Here was a part of his story that was very much alive, in the present. To be able to experience that was so profound."
The Wisnias later learned Spitzer passed away within months of their visit.
"The fact that they were able to reunite at all, speak, have some questions answered... that's an opportunity so many people from the holocaust did not get," Avi said. "My grandfather, I got to witness him finding an answer to that question when he asked her, 'Did you have something to do with saving my life?'"
"To ask it and receive an answer is an incredible gift," he continued. "There's something very heartwarming about that. They were able to see each other again, and talk about hard things."
The documentary was directed by Sara Taksler and executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton.
The screening will feature a live musical performance by Avi, followed by a question-and-answer session with him and Bucknell University Rabbi Jessica Goldberg.
"He will be performing a song that his grandfather wrote in Auschwitz," Spaventa said, adding that Avi will also be performing the final song heard in the documentary.
Able to talk about it
Avi is an award-winning singer, songwriter, storyteller and educator based in Philadelphia. He performs in venues around the world, and recently released an album of original jazz/pop compositions, titled "Catching Leaves."
According to Avi, Taksler is a director who attended the temple of his father, a rabbi.
"She approached (my grandfather) and asked about doing a documentary," Avi recalled. "This was something my grandfather was really interested in."
In January 2020 — just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — Taksler accompanied David and Avi Wisnia on a trip to Poland, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
"Given my grandfather was 92 at the time, we knew it was going to be his last big trip," Avi said.
"I'm grateful, all the time, every time I see the film," he continued. "My grandfather was able to talk about it and open up, when so many (holocaust) survivors can't or won't."
Spaventa has stayed in contact with the Wisnia family since 2017, and attended a showing of the documentary, held in the spring at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia.
She felt it was important to bring the film to Lewisburg, particularly given David Wisnia's connection with community.
"It's important that people acknowledge and remember this history," Spaventa said. "Hearing a personal story, it makes it more impactful, especially for those folks who had the honor of meeting him when he was here for the parade. He spent three days here, meeting with the public."
She noted the impact David Wisnia's visit had on many in the area.
"Anyone who met him, when they see the film, it's him, through the screen," Spaventa said. "(Filmmakers) did a wonderful job encompassing his personality and his vitality for life.
"He was a patriot, and very proud of his service in the 101st," she continued. "He was very patriotic in all ways. He was very grateful and thankful to be able to come to this country, and have the freedoms they had taken away from him in the war, in Poland."
The 2017 visit to Lewisburg was also memorable for the Wisnias.
"It was pretty astounding to be with him in Lewisburg," Avi recounted. "I had never been part of a parade like that. My grandfather had never received the honor of being part of a parade like that.
"Watching people stand up, applaud, and say 'thank you'... it was heartwarming."
Avi said the documentary premiered in 2022 at the Hot Docs International Documentary Film Festival in Toronto. It premiered nationally in April, on PBS.
"Since then, I've done a few screenings, some with the director," Avi said. "This fall, we are going to be traveling with it around the country... This (showing in Lewisburg) is the beginning of a journey for this film."
He also explained that the word "Saba" is Hebrew for grandfather.
"That's what I always called him growing up," Avi said. "Me and my family always called him 'Saba.' For me, he will always be 'Saba.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.