WEST MILTON — The appeal of Central Oak Heights, including its annual performing arts series and music camps, seem to cross generational bounds.
So noted Anne Lawrence, Central Oak Heights Summer Series coordinator, who said generations have been bridged thanks to a focus on outreach.
Lawrence said a memorial garden on a hillside was completed several years ago in the name of the late Dawn Doll. But it was noted the peaceful seating area and greenery may have been overlooked amid the turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We placed this garden in memory of (Doll),” Lawrence said. “Her outreach into the Warrior Run community was outstanding.”
Doll was music director of the annual Central Oak Heights Music Camps as well as a Warrior Run School District band director.
Brett Hosterman, Milton Community Band conductor, noted his fondness for Central Oak Heights as an outstanding spot for making great music for the community.
“If you ask our members, they would tell you it is one of their favorite concerts that we do each year,” Hosterman said. “I think that is a combination of the repertoire we play, patriotic or Americana-themed, but also the atmosphere of playing up here. It brings back a lot of good memories for a lot of people.”
Hosterman credited Central Oak Heights for being welcoming and well organized, including providing access for spectators whose mobility may be limited.
“These campgrounds and this property serves young people and old people alike,” Hosterman said. “I think that is synonymous with all the groups that are performing here this summer. They are community-based groups that have young folks, old folks and kids.
“That is the beauty of music,” he added. “It is life-long and if you are here and make this your home, you usually hang around for awhile.”
Lawrence noted parents and their children were sometimes listed among active members of the Milton Community Band.
The summer schedule includes what could be the final performances of Re-Creation before the start of an announced hiatus. The traveling troupe of performers will offer spiritual themed and secular shows at Central Oak Heights.
Re-Creation has reportedly faced challenges in filling its cast. An early-June announcement regarding longer term plans is expected.
For 2022, Lawrence noted overnight band camps have returned for elementary and middle school students. Scholarships are available for music camps scheduled for Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24. Visit www.centraloakheights.org to register.
Performances, all scheduled for Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Drive, West Milton include:
• Mid-Penn Band Festival, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Central Pennsylvania community bands.
• Milton Area Community Band, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Brett Hosterman, conductor.
• Sunbury City Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Tom Geggenheimer, conductor.
• Re-Creation, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.
• Billtown Brass, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Rick Coulter, conductor (Edward Jones of Williamsport and David Tanney, financial advisor are sponsors).
• Uptown Music Collective of Williamsport, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Lawrence noted a gift from the Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Fine Arts Inc. supported performances by the Buffalo Valley Singers, Milton Community Band, Sunbury City Band, Billtown Brass and the Uptown Music Collective. Lawrence said support for the arts was always accepted with gratitude.
