Watsontown PD spearheading manhunt

WATSONTOWN — Numerous law enforcement agencies are actively involved in the search for a 35-year-old man believed to be armed and dangerous.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Chris Snyder said for several weeks his department has been spearheading the search for Rick Waugaman. He is believed to be frequenting the Watsontown and Milton areas, possibly on a four wheeler.
Snyder said police have six warrants for Waugaman’s arrest, including two protection from abuse violation warrants, one warrant for a felony firearm’s violation, one warrant for flight to avoid apprehension, and misdemeanor warrants for stalking and harassment.
According to Snyder, Waugaman was arrested Oct. 5 by Pennsylvania State Police for an incident related to a protection from abuse order. He allegedly violated the order again on Nov. 7.
“The victim lives in Watsontown,” Snyder said.
Waugaman allegedly committed another offense Nov. 13, and was arrested on misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and stalking. Both of those arrests were related to the protection from abuse order held against Waugaman.
On Nov. 17, Snyder said Waugaman was arrested for felony possession of a firearm, when he’s prohibited from holding one due to a past conviction.
On Jan. 13, Snyder said officers attempted to take Waugaman into custody in the Watsontown area.
“Mr Waugaman showed up in the area, believed to be on a four wheeler,” Snyder recounted. “When police tried to imitate contact with him, he fled… He is well aware that he is wanted and has numerous warrants.”
According to Snyder, an image of Waugaman was captured on a trail camera belonging to a business located along Route 405, at the southern end of Milton.
“(On Friday) we were canvasing that area to come up with any kind of information or leads on his whereabouts,’ Snyder said.
Earlier in the day, Waugaman was spotted by police on a four wheeler in the area of the railroad tracks along Pennsylvania Avenue in Watsontown.
“We do believe his primary means of travel right now is a four wheeler… It’s a green, light-green older model,” Snyder said. “Because we previously had him with firearms in his possession, we believe he may be armed and should be considered dangerous. We ask the public not to try to apprehend him, and call 9-1-1.”
He said anyone who is assisting Waugaman could be charged with with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.
“There already has been one arrest made for that,” Snyder said. “We received information an individual was helping him out. He had knowledge that Rick was wanted. He did assist him, and failed to notify police as instructed.”
Snyder is hopeful that the search for Waugaman will have a peaceful outcome.
“The main goal is to safely take him into custody without any type of injury, or serious incidents, with him or any type of law enforcement,” Snyder said. “We want a peaceful resolution to this.”
He offered thanks to all of the agencies which have thus far assisted in the search for Waugaman. Those agencies include: the Milton Police Department, Point Township Police Department, Northumberland Borough police, the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Mifflinburg Borough Police Department, South Williamsport police, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Snyder County Sheriff’s Office and Snyder County EMA.
