WILLIAMSPORT — The Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) board of directors has approved $161.5 million budget for fiscal 2022-23.
It is 3.22% larger than 2021-22 and called for a 1.87% tuition increase for in-state students. The state appropriation for PCT is budgeted at $28.1 million, a 5% increase, based on Gov. Tom Wolf's state budget proposal.
The tuition increase equals $330 more per year for enrolled Pennsylvania residents. Tuition and fees combined will rise to $598 per credit hour, or $17,940 annually for a resident student enrolled for two 15-credit semesters.
Tuition for out-of-state students will rise by 2.03%, or $510 per year. Tuition and fees combined for non-Pennsylvania residents will total $856 per credit hour, or $25,680 annually for a student enrolled for two 15-credit semesters.
The rates students pay for on-campus, college-owned-and-operated housing will rise by 2% in 2022-23. Meal plan rates will also increase by 2%.
Administrators said new student enrollment for fall 2022 was projected to help offset the number of returning students, whose numbers are down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget includes a final round of $3.9 million in COVID-19 Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.
An agreement with the Penn College Education Association, the bargaining unit representing PCT faculty, counselors and librarians, calls for a 2% increase for the next fiscal year. A 2% increase is also projected for the salary increment pool for non-faculty employees, effective October 2022.
Capital expenditures are budgeted at $4.7 million, down $286,000 from the current year. The budget includes funds for the implementation of ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) integrated software systems to handle business processes collegewide.
Voluntary gifts of $100,000 to the City of Williamsport and $35,000 to the Williamsport Area School District were also budged and subject to annual review.
