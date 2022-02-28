MIFFLINBURG — The Kiwanis-sponsored ASPIRES awards for the month of February were presented to three students at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
Teachers in grades 3-5 identify students who display positive behaviors such as responsibility, kindness, success and acceptance of differences – all part of the anti-bullying programs in the school. Each awardee will receive a special certificate and a gift of cash at the final school assembly in June.
Abby Huepenbecker, a third grader, was recognized. Abby is the daughter of Logan and Lindsey Huepenbecker. Abby has an older brother and the family lives in Mifflinburg. Abby’s favorite subject is math and she likes to dance and play outside. She is unsure what her future aspirations might be.
Respresenting fourth grade is Grayson Varnes, son of Timothy and Sherry Varnes of Mifflinburg. Grayson has two older sisters and enjoys reading and playing video games and collecting Legos. He cites participating in church activities and is considering many options as to his future plans.
Fifth grade has Brennan Snyder as the awardee. Brennan is the son of Lindsey and Chris Snyder of Mifflinburg. He has three older sisters and his favorite subject is math. Brennan is very sports-minded and participates in baseball, football and basketball. He would love to become a professional baseball player.
Kiwanis has as it’s goal to “improve the world, one child and one community at a time.” Those who may be interested in finding out more about Kiwanis are encouraged to call 570-966-0623 or attend a meeting at the Carriage Corner restaurant.
