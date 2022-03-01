ROCHESTER, N,Y. — Several local students were among those named to the fall semester dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400, they do not have any grades of "Incomplete," "D" or "F," and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Local students named to the list include:
• Maggie Epure of Winfield
• Kelly Showers of Allenwood
• Jenai Mckeen of Coal Township
• Morgan Solomon of New Columbia
• Logan Rubendall of Mifflinburg
