District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — Eric Johnston, 51, of Little Mexico Road, Winfield, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), obedience to traffic-control devices, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, careless driving and expired registration.
The charges were filed as the result of a crash which occurred at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 16 at Route 304 and Little Mexico Road, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said Johnston fled the scene of a crash, and when questioned a short time later after being found at his home claimed that another vehicle fled after striking his.
Johnston allegedly exhibited signs of impairment while being questioned, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .287%.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Charges of driving under the influence (four counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, restriction on alcoholic beverages, careless driving, operation without valid inspection and registration and certificate of title required has been filed against Alyssa Harlos, 28, of Park Lane, Northumberland.
The charges were filed after police said a vehicle operated by Harlos struck a parked car at 10:30 p.m. June 24 in the 100 block of North Water Street, Lewisburg.
Harlos allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to be in possession of marijuana. She was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .102%, and her blood tested positive for THC.
Receiving stolen property
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Charges of receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating privilege suspended, driving without a license, display plate card and expired registration have been filed against Allen Walk, 59, of Bishop Street, Bellefonte.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 4 at Route 15 and Hafer Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
During the stop, Walk was allegedly found to be in possession of a stolen chainsaw, along with an empty glassine baggie.
Terroristic threats
LEWISBURG — Charges of terroristic, threats and stalking have been filed against Tyzae Wade, 19, of North Main Avenue, Scranton, as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between 10 a.m. Aug. 4 and 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at 615 Market St., Lewisburg.
The charges were filed after troopers said Wade sent multiple threatening messages to a woman whom he had briefly dated. The messages were sent after she told him she was pregnant and he was not the father.
Simple assault
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Jaheem Lewis, 22, of Shelly Circle, Lewisburg, has been charged with simple assault and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at noon Sept. 11 at 62 Shelly Circle, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Lewis struck Jordyn Moran on the side of the face.
Criminal trespass
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Jaheem Lewis, 22, of Shelly Circle, Lewisburg, has been charged with criminal trespass and false reports as the result of an incident which occurred at 11:49 p.m. Sept. 12 at 62 Shelly Circle, Kelly Township, Union County.
The charges were filed after troopers said Lewis went to a residence he was not permitted to be at, and that he reported a false burglary.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
Harassment
MIFFLINBURG — Three harassment counts have been filed against Nina Olivetti, 36, of Keila Avenue, Lewisburg, as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Oct. 29 and Sept. 1 at 904 Mountain View Road, Mifflinburg.
After being let go from her position with Camp Koala, police said Olivetti repeatedly called and texted Kimberly Sawyer, with some messages causing alarm.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Watsontown Police
Aggravated assault
WATSONTOWN — A 13 year old has been charged with felony aggravated assault as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:57 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 10 block of South Main Street, Watsontown.
Police said the teenager struck a victim in the face, causing a serious injury. The 13 year old also bit the victim, causing a minor injury.
In addition to the aggravated assault count, the teenager has also been charged with misdemeanor simple assault.
Simple assault
WATSONTOWN — A 27-year-old Watsontown man has been charged with simple assault and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at a residence along South Main Street in Watsontown.
Police charged Noah King after he allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with a 17-year-old male, causing minor injuries to the teenager.
Possession
WATSONTOWN — Michele S. Naglak, 50, of Montgomery, has been charged with misbranding of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop police reported conducted at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 700 block of Elm St. Naglak was a passenger in the vehicle stopped.
Public drunkenness
WATSONTOWN — Jeffrey Lee Long Jr., 44, of Watsontown, has been charged with public drunkenness as the result of an incident which occurred at 11:14 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 100 block of West Eighth Street.
Police said they responded to a report of a disturbance and found Long to be "manifestly under the influence of alcohol while causing a disturbance with several individuals."
Retail theft
WATSONTOWN — Heather Longacre, 18, has been charged with retail theft as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:09 p.m. Sept. 1 at Dollar General, 25 E. Fourth St., Watsontown.
Police said Longacre stole a pack of press-on nails, valued at $4.24.
State Police at Milton
Three-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 12 along Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2024 Mack truck driven by Donald Hengst, 61, of East Bangor, was traveling eastbound when it struck a 1994 Lincoln Town Car driven by Robert Weaver, 82, of New Columbia, as the Lincoln stopped to turn onto Ridge Road.
The truck then went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. An eastbound 2022 Freightliner driven by Craig McDonough, 64, of Newville, then struck utility wires which were knocked down during the crash, troopers said. Hengst was cited with following too closely.
Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured in a crash which occurred at 7:35 a.m. Sept. 13 at New Columbia and Gray Hill roads, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2016 Chrysler 200 driven by Brandi Hook, 45, of Lewisburg, pulled from the intersection and struck a 2012 Hyundai Elantra driven by Tena Lobos, 55, of Lewisburg, as it traveled eastbound on New Columbia Road.
Hook and a 1-year-old passenger in her vehicle sustained injuries of unknown severity. Lobos sustained suspected serious injuries. Hook was cited with stop and yield signs.
