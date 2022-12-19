MONTOURSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 — serving Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties — is wrapping up its construction season.
“This was a monumental year for District 3,” District 3 Executive Eric High, P.E. said. “We opened the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, began construction of the Southern Section, and received additional transportation funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allowed our design unit to advance many projects, which will soon go into construction.”
In 2022, PennDOT District 3 opened bids for 96 contracts totaling nearly $241 million in value. Of those contracts, 63 were for roadway work and 27 were for bridge work.
More than 145 miles of paving, 516 miles of seal coating, and 45 miles of microsurfacing and high friction surface treatment were completed in the district.
Work was performed on 44 state-owned bridges by contractors or department forces. This included replacing or rehabilitating 15 bridges, and preservation work on 29 bridges in good condition to extend the life of those bridges.
This work included 10 small bridge projects completed by department force crews. The district has been able to stretch limited resources by using in-house capabilities such as paving and bridge crews to complete work.
In addition to the roadway and bridge projects, the district worked on nine embankment failure projects, seven of which were completed and two that will continue into next year
Below is a list, by county, of the major projects that were under construction in the district in 2022, some of which were among the area improvements supported and accelerated by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
Columbia County, reconstruction of 0.3 miles of Route 11 from East Main Street to Sixth Street in Bloomsburg included upgrading traffic signals and curb ramps. Work began in the spring of 2021 and was completed in the fall.
Construction included the following projects, with a combined cost of $6.9 million:
• Resurfacing of 0.4 miles of Route 11 from East Sixth Street to Park Street in Bloomsburg
• Repair and install sidewalk and install new street lighting along 0.9 miles of Routes 11 and 487, from the First Columbia Bank driveway south to the Town Park Village Apartments in Bloomsburg.
• Reconstruction of 0.7 miles of Route 487 from the Susquehanna River to Route 11 in Bloomsburg.
Resurfacing and widening of 2.1 miles of Route 339 from Smith Hollow Road to Nescopeck Borough started in the spring and will be completed by the summer of 2024. The construction cost is $11.6 million.
In Lycoming County, replacement of the bridge that carries Route 405 over Glade Run and an intersection realignment at Route 405 and Route 2014, signal upgrades, mill and overlay, and curb and ADA ramps in Muncy Borough was completed in the fall.
Work started in the spring. The construction cost was $2.7 million.
In Northumberland County the resurfacing Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) — between Sixth Street in the City of Shamokin and just past the Burger King in Coal Township — was completed in the fall.
The construction cost was $2.1 million.
Microsurfacing Route 11 — between the Montour County line and Route 1024 in Point Township and Route 54 between Elysburg and Natalie in Ralpho, Coal and Mount Carmel townships — was also completed in the fall. The construction cost was $1.5 million.
Snyder County, resurfacing Route 11 — from Route 15 to the Union County line in Monroe Township — was completed in the summer. The construction cost was $2.1 million.
In Union County, construction of a rail trail — as well as connecting and restoring the floodplain at the Kidsburg section of Hufnagle Park — along Bull Run/Limestone Run south of St. Louis Street, between the railroad and South Sixth Street in Lewisburg Borough was completed in the summer. Work was completed in the summer. The construction cost was $1.1 million.
Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project continues to progress.
The Northern Section was opened to traffic in the summer.
The Southern Section involves the construction of approximately 6 miles of a new four-lane, limited-access highway connecting Routes 11/15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 (and the CSVT Northern Section) south of Winfield, in Snyder County.
The Southern Section construction is estimated to cost $360 million and is planned to be completed through three contracts. Contract one, earthwork, was awarded to Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh in May, at $115 million.
Construction activities under the first contract started in the summer. The second and third contracts will primarily involve structures and pavement, respectively. Final design work is ongoing to develop plans for the second and third contracts, which will be advertised in the future. The Southern Section is anticipated to be opened to traffic by 2027.
