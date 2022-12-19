MONTOURSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 — serving Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties — is wrapping up its construction season.

“This was a monumental year for District 3,” District 3 Executive Eric High, P.E. said. “We opened the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project, began construction of the Southern Section, and received additional transportation funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allowed our design unit to advance many projects, which will soon go into construction.”

