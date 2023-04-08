Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Micaela Shervinskie, 29, of Sunbury and Colton Reed, 31, of Sunbury.
• Angelica Zuck, 26, of Shamokin Dam and Rodney Barkman Jr., 30, of Shamokin Dam.
• Veronica Miranda, 40, of Northumberland and Francis Zayas, 43, of Northumberland.
• Christopher Elio, 46, of Coal Township and Stephanie Stoltenburg, 42, of Coal Township.
• Lisa Masden, 46, of Sunbury and Barry Metzger, 54, of Sunbury.
• Donnie Carl Sr., 36, of Kulpmont and Kristi Klinger, 33, of Northumberand.
• Ann Bradigan, 32, of Rockefeller Township and Nathaniel Rosancrans, 31, of Delaware Township.
• Andrea Carnuccio, 35, of Zerbe Township and Deric Sowershy, 34, of Zerbe Township.
Deed transfers
• Nancy K. Clemens and Linda M. Satteson to Linda M. Satteson, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Nancy K. Clemens and Linda M. Satteson to Nancy K. Clemens, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Nancy K. Clemens and Linda M. Satteson to Nancy K. Clemens and Linda M. Satteson, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Carol L. Butler to Brenda L. Eichenlaub, property in Watsontown, $50,000.
• Pavel Abreu, Pavel Abreu Rodriguez, Anays Martell and Anays Martell Marti to Chad Knauer and Hannah Troy, property in Milton, $1.
• Orville W. Stahl Jr. estate, Amanda S. Tricoli exeuctrix and Amanda S. Kramer to Cammie L. Atwater, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $175,000.
• Myra Hartman individually and agent, Daniel Kemrer, Wanda Kemrer, Mae Kemrer and Mary E. Kemrer by agent to M3 Rental LLC, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Thomas Eyster estate, Brenda K. Ekyster administratrix, Travis J. Eyster and Allicia M. Eyster-King to Brenda K. Eyster, property in Milton, $1.
• Carmello Rivera and Mirella T. Deleon to Douglas R. Diven and Christy E. Diven, property in Milton, $110,000.
• Jermain Lowthan to Amado Pujols Sanchez and Lucrecia Durango, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Mark J. Madara to William H. Reinhardt, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Joanne Pitfido and John Pitfido to Joanne M. Ptifido and John A. Pifido, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Michael A. Bressi estate and Gloria Gerrity executrix to Michael A. Bressi Jr., property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Andrea Maurer to Janelle Sassani, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Anthony Burgos to Ronny J. Eusebio and Ronny B. Eusebio, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Linda E. Rowe, Linda E. bubrowski and Leonard Bubrowski to Linda E. Bubrowski, Linda E. Rowe and Leonard Bubrowski, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Gerald F. Bogetti and Elaine M. Bogetti to Roger Blevins and Patricia Blevins, property in Shamokin, $149,000.
• John A. Szverra and Carol J. Szverra to Shamokin Development LLC, property in Shamokin, $47,000.
• David J. Merrill and Stephanie Merrill to Brian J. Paul, property in Sunbury, $20,000.
• 3M Flip Investors to Mercedes Santana Lara, property in Shamokin, $40,000.
• D&A Investment Properties of SFWL LLC to Beverly E. Eschbach, property in Shamokin, $16,000.
• Caroline Kondracki estate and Joseph M. Kondracki administrator to Busy BS LLC and Busy B's LLC, property in Shamokin, $9,200.
• Linda J. Yeager and Ronald W. Yeager to Linda J. Yeager and Ronald W. Yeager, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Jerry G. Sanders Sr. estate and Jerry Gene Sanders Jr. administrator to Jerry Gene Sanders Jr., properyt in Upper Augusta Townshi, $1.
• Dennis W. Neamand and Lois A. Neamand to Tracey M. Zechman, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Rose M. Miller to Klock Properties LLC, property in Sunbury, $140,000.
• Heather A. Yabroski to Joseph Gracco, property in Shamokin, $1.
• James Kenneth Gurysh and Janey Darlene Gurysh to Heather Hylton, property in Sunbury, $259,000.
• Patricia Bednar to Matthew M. Bednar, property in Coal Township $1.
• Joel Ariel Perez Martinez to Jency Batista, property in Shamokin, $42,000.
• Cesar J. Nunez Sosa to Beauty Property LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $35,000.
• David M. Wolfgang and Jaime Wolfgang to Rolin Fairbrother, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Henry A. Zylawski and Patricia Gaffney-Zylawski to Jordan Paul Lengel and Lindsey Catherine Lengel, property in Ralpho Township, $63,000.
• Teddy A. Montes to Edison Alexander Cuji Orellana, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
• Re Established Realty LLC to Michael Albright, propertyin Shamokin, $15,000.
• Catherine Saukaitis estate and Deborah Ann Beierschmitt executrix to Nicholas Peter Sundman, property in Mount Carmel, $85,000.
• Peter F. Bubins to Joshua A. Wolfe and Jennifer Wolfe, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Mark G. Stauffenberg estate and John Stauffenberg exeuctor to Wendy M. Cofone, property in Shamokin, $47,000.
• Agustin Torres and Linda Lee Torres to Infinite Property Ventures LLC, property in Shamokin, $13,500.
• Victoria Lyn Burt-Jones and Noel J. Jones to Victoria Lyn Burt-Jones, Noel J. Jones and Kelsey Burt, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Busy BS LLC to Santiago Pena, property in Shamokin, $45,000.
• Johnathan M. Barnes, Ashley N. Barnes and Ashley N. Rosini to Johnathan M. Barnes, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Erle S. Ashton III and Kathleen M. Ashton to Steven J. Cvekus, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Cheeryl Joan Ziemba to Angel Ulloa Sanchez and Joralda Burgos Jimenez, property in Kulpmont, $36,000.
• Maritza Jacqueline Sarmiento Perdomo to Roger Reyes, property in Kulpmont, $40,000.
• Shannon M. Benfer, Jason P. Benfer and John R. Wertz to Brian C. Betz and Deborah A. Betz, property in Sunbury, $1.
