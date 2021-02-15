Municipal officials across the Central Susquehanna Valley are expressing concern over a proposal by Gov. Tom Wolf to charge each municipality in Pennsylvania for state police coverage, regardless of whether the municipality has its own police force.
Through a formula proposed by Wolf, municipalities which already have a force would be charged separate fees than municipalities which rely mostly on state police coverage. Milton and Watsontown, which have their own police forces, would be charged $36,354 and $12,664, respectively.
Among municipalities in upper Northumberland County which already rely on state police coverage, the following charges would be levied: Turbotville Borough, $21,814; West Chillisquaque Township, $97,874; Delaware Township, $159,634; East Chillisquaque Township, $26,593; Turbot Township, $57,272; and Lewis Township, Northumberland County, $70,806.
Delaware Township Secretary Mark Burrows noted that residents already pay for state police coverage, through taxes assessed by the state. The impact of the governor’s proposal on residents would be monumental, he said.
“We would have to triple our real estate tax in order to pay the charges for state police,” Burrows said. “We already pay for (coverage). The coverage we get from state police is excellent.”
He said that tripling the tax rate would “obviously cripple” township residents.
“Now is a great time of year for him to do this, raising taxes through a pandemic,” Burrows said. “We are already, municipality wise, very concerned about our earned income tax we receive... That’s a great big part of our budget.”
With individuals out of work due to the pandemic, Burrows said the township’s earned income tax could be drastically reduced this year.
“We are doing our best to live within our means... to continue to provide the service that our township is used to,” he said. “We are literally working bare bones with employees right now. We didn’t plan on a winter like this.”
Including himself, Burrows said the township has four full-time employees. The workers have been stretched to the max recently as they’ve been plowing snow, he noted.
Burrows said the township would be reaching out to legislators to express concern about the governor’s proposal.
Like in Delaware Township, West Chillisquaque Township residents would also face a tax hike if the governor’s proposal is approved.
“That would require about a 150% increase in our real estate tax,” West Chillisquaque Township Supervisor Chair Vaughn Murray said. “That would be an outrageous burden on our taxpayers.”
While expressing concern with the proposal, Murray also expressed confidence that legislators will address the issue appropriately.
“Historically, the legislators have been greatly opposed to any charge like this,” he said. “I have faith our legislators will continue in such a (way).”
Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett also expressed confidence that legislators will appropriately address the issue.
He noted that Watsontown would have to make “some adjustments” to its general fund in order to cover the proposed $12,664 charge.
“I don’t think it’s fair,” Jarrett said, of the proposal. “We pay for our police force here in Watsontown.”
He said borough officials will be reaching out to legislators to express concern with Wolf’s proposal.
Jarrett conceded the state may have to find additional revenue streams to fund state police coverage.
“Obviously something different needs to happen, I get that,” he said. “Just not Watsontown Borough (being charged), with a full-time police force.”
Just after the proposal was announced as part of Wolf’s 2021-2022 budget, Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver expressed her concerns about the charges proposed to be levied against municipalities.
“I think our state police do a wonderful job with the large amount of territory they are covering,” she said. “Why aren’t (municipalities) charged based on usage?
“Now, you are going after municipalities with police and without,” Schlegel-Culver continued. “You are not getting anything for your dollar. You are not getting a faster response time.”
She also noted that Wolf previously proposed moving funding for the Pennsylvania State Police out of the transportation section of the budget.
“We just don’t think this is the way to do it,” Schlegel-Culver said. “We think we need to do a better job spending the money we have collected, instead of looking to collect more.”
Union County communities faced similar situations.
However, Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township (EBT), already partners in the Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD), would get state police coverage “only during serious situations or emergencies.”
Under the proposed formula, EBT would be charged $106,099 or $15.42 per person for state police coverage.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor and member of the BVRPD commission, believed coverage by the regional department was sufficient.
“Could EBT afford it? Yes we could,” Gray said. “Do we need it, given our full time police force? I don’t think we need it at this time.”
Gray noted BVRPD, a comprehensive department, was often able to aid state police.
“(BVRPD) covers crime and crime investigation, traffic control and public service,” Gray said. “There is nothing we don’t do that the state police could supplement.”
Gray, who welcomed inquiries by other municipalities, noted additional BVRPD members could spread the overhead incurred by the department.
Judy Wagner, Lewisburg mayor and BVRPD commission member, also opposed what she called a surcharge on municipalities which already have local departments. Under the proposal, Lewisburg would face a $31,067 bill, or $5.43 per person.
Wagner observed state police have occasionally responded to serious local activity. However, the roles can also be reversed from time to time.
“(BVRPD) do assist state police when requested in areas that do not have their own police department,” Wagner said. “We feel we are contributing to the state police as well. When we need them, they come to us. When they us, we go and help them.”
Wagner concluded the proposed additional charge would muddy the waters of mutual aid between agencies.
Meantime, Carroll Diefenbach, White Deer Township supervisor chair, was critical of the proposal which has arisen over several budget years. White Deer Township, which does not have a police department, would be charged $167,988 or $31.48 per person for full-time police coverage.
Diefenbach maintained that his township and others already pay for state police coverage through taxes.
“The way things are for the next year or two, people are not doing too well around here, I can tell you that,” he said. “I don’t care what (Wolf) does or how he charges us, unless they hire a lot more police officers our coverage is not so good around here.”
Diefenbach added that state police, though dedicated to their jobs, were not able to provide coverage as needed. He said supervisors once heard from a trooper based in Milton who admitted at a meeting that solo officers had large territories to cover at night.
“I think they go from our township all the way up to Millmont,” Diefenbach said. “If we are going to pay for police coverage at that rate, I want coverage.”
Diefenbach recalled a time when Watsontown Police responded some four hours after a call to state police after a break-in at the White Deer municipal office.
White Deer Township considered membership in the BVRPD, Diefenbach recalled. But the township declined due to distance from coverage. He also noted more recent controversies among municipal partners.
“They tried to get us into that,” Diefenbach said. “Now they are fighting with who is paying for what and how much is this. We thought about it but we would be on the end of the coverage down there with that regional police force.”
Diefenbach said he would not be in favor of an agreement with the BVRPD until the current dispute over its intergovernmental agreement is resolved.
