NORTHUMBERLAND — Ridge Road, under the bridges spanning the Chillisquaque Creek in Chillisquaque Township and Greenhouse Road (formerly Ridge Road) in Point Township, will be paved as part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
Work will begin on Thursday, Oct. 8, and is expected to be completed Saturday, Oct. 10, weather permitting. Work will be performed during daylight hours.
Single lane conditions with flagging will be in place while the work is completed.
Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.
Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.