LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) has been awarded a PAsmart Grant to provide mobile makerspaces and STEM learning experiences for children in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade throughout our region.

The LCM will be using the PAsmart Grant as a means to address learning loss caused by the disruption to classroom time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through collaborations with other regional nonprofits, such as the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum and T.I.M.E for Teens, this grant will be used to expand access and opportunities to computer science and STEM activities for 1,000 Pre-K to grade 12 students in communities with significant numbers of low-income families.

