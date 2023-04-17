LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) has been awarded a PAsmart Grant to provide mobile makerspaces and STEM learning experiences for children in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade throughout our region.
The LCM will be using the PAsmart Grant as a means to address learning loss caused by the disruption to classroom time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through collaborations with other regional nonprofits, such as the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum and T.I.M.E for Teens, this grant will be used to expand access and opportunities to computer science and STEM activities for 1,000 Pre-K to grade 12 students in communities with significant numbers of low-income families.
“We are extremely grateful to have been awarded the PAsmart Grant, which will help the LCM continue its mission of inspiring learning, imagination, and play,” said Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “STEM learning, especially for our under 5 friends, is so important, as early exposure to STEM skills and concepts better prepares them for their elementary careers.”
“Grants like this ensure that STEM learning is accessible for all,” adds Michelle Heintzelman, LCM Education & Special Events Manager. “We love the opportunity to travel to and learn with students of all backgrounds.”
The museum is using funding to support out-of-school learning programs, such as The Regional Engagement Center (The Rec) and Summit Early Learning, as well as local school STEM initiatives. The LCM is also collaborating with local libraries to support their STEM learning programs.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is located at 815 Market St and is a resource to all families in the community.
The PAsmart Grant was introduced to expand access to STEM and computer science teaching and learning, and to help ensure students across Pennsylvania have the skills and abilities to be successful in their future endeavors.
