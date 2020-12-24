SHAMOKIN DAM — Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) discussed details of the latest COVID-19 stimulus bill Wednesday during an online meeting arranged by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC).
Though the bill passed the House of Representatives and there were elements to favor, Keller also discussed why he voted against it.
“This isn’t the way we should be legislating. This isn’t the way we should be doing business,” Keller said. “The bill didn’t go through regular order (like) committees of jurisdiction. It was just basically negotiated in enclosement.”
There were discussions, Keller said, and commended Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif. 23) for connecting members of Congress with ranking members of House committees and others.
“We were on the phone with (Treasury Secretary Steven) Mnuchin when we were talking about paycheck protection,” Keller added. “But it wasn’t done in the openness of a committee hearing which the American people deserve.”
Programs which help individuals as the pandemic continues represented money well spent, Keller noted, but the amount of debt in the bill was a problem.
“Not because of paycheck protection, not necessarily because we are helping people who are unemployed or not that we want to help families,” Keller explained. “But we are looking at how we impact foreign governments (with) money for border security in middle eastern countries when we can’t even secure our borders.”
President Trump threatened to veto the bill and has called for legislators to approve $2,000 stimulus checks for eligible citizens. Keller stressed that the president wanted Congress to remove things which were not about COVID-19 relief as the way to pay for larger individual checks.
Keller noted the bill contained a new round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) money, $325 billion for businesses severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Keller said they had often heard from businesses in the region.
“The best stimulus we can have is a job,” Keller said. “That (PPP) enables people to remain attached to an employer and allows us to get through this time and get on to 2021 and what getting back to a good economy would be.”
Money for COVID-19 vaccine distribution was also in the bill. Keller hoped for a return to the “old normal” with widespread vaccination. Money for safe opening of schools, rural broadband and about $250 million dollars for the FCC and tele-health programs was also in it.
Additional Coronavirus Farmers Assistance Program (CFAP) money would be helpful, Keller added. Dairy farmers and producers of other ag products could also be in line for it.
Keller said he would have liked to have seen liability protection from claims associated with COVID-19 in the bill. A discussion ensued which questioned Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of a state bill which would have offered a form of liability protection.
