Students reap benefits from Alaska service trip

As part of a service-learning trip to Alaska, a group of Pennsylvania College of Technology human services and restorative justice students and their faculty chaperones visit Matanuska Glacier in Sutton, northeast of Anchorage

 PROVIDED BY ROB COOLEY/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — For some travel experiences, the excitement ends when the travelers return home, but for a Pennsylvania College of Technology group, the benefits from a service-learning trip to Alaska are still being unpacked.

The contingent from Penn College’s human services and restorative justice major partnered with YWCA Alaska to host “Through It All: We Rise Together,” a conference on the campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage that brought together human services professionals from across the state to explore new pathways related to domestic violence. Outcomes from the summer event endure in Alaska and in the skill sets of the young Pennsylvania community leaders.

