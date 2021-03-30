NEW COLUMBIA — Spending three hours learning to paddle a kayak — and an additional three hours with a fishing pole in hand — could spark a love for the outdoors in a pre-teen that will last a lifetime.
John Zaktansky, executive director of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, said a program being offered this summer for children ages 10 to 12 is designed to spark a love of the outdoors in the youth.
The Riverkeeper Association has received a $12,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to offer Helping Engage our River’s Youth with Nature (HERYN). The program will be held July 21-26 at the Central Pennsylvania Wesleyan Campground, located a short distance off of the New Columbia exit of Route 15.
Zaktansky said 12 different kids will participate in the camp each day.
“We had 72 slots to fill,” he explained. “We have 50 or 60 of them filled already. It’s been really well received.”
This will be the first year of the program, which Zaktansky hopes to grow.
“This goes back to some experiences I had growing up, fishing with my dad, camping, being outdoors on the water with Scouts,” he said. “A lot of the people that are in the environmental business now, that have a passion for our waterways as adults, it all started at some point as kids.”
He said there’s somewhat of a disconnect today between kids and the outdoors.
“There’s been so much change, in opportunities with technology, social media, video games,” Zaktansky said. “Kids are just indoors. Some of that is fueled by parents, it’s a fearful time right now... and rightfully so.”
The HERYN camp will be held for six hours each day and have two different components. Half of the day will be focused on fishing and half on kayaking.
Zaktansky said the association had to match the grant with in-kind donations and contributions. Thus far, donations of life jackets and paddles have been obtained.
In addition, Bass Pro Shops has donated to the cause. A donation of kayaks is also pending.
“(The Wesleyan camp) has a lake that has a lot of fish,” Zaktansky said. “It’s easy to catch bluegills and bass. It will allow kids to get a lot of action early. There’s a lot of kayaking on the lake.”
While 12 children will attend the camp each day, Zaktansky said the group will be divided in half. Six children will focus on fishing, while six will focus on kayaking before switching skills.
“The first hour we will be in a swimming pool with kayaks,” Zaktansky said. “One of the biggest fears of kids getting into a kayak, they are worried because they can’t see the bottom, they may not know how big (the waterway) is.”
By starting in the pool, Zaktansky said participants will be able to see what is under the water.
“The kids are going to work on their kayaking skills in the swimming pool,” he said. “We will do some instruction on if you do flip (the kayak), how do you right yourself.”
From there, participants will progress to kayaking on the lake at the camp. Fishing instruction will also take place along the lake.
“I’m hoping (participants) walk away with some memories,” Zaktansky said. “They are going to walk away with an excitement about these sports.”
He noted that proper COVID-19 mitigation recommendations will be followed during the camp.
“We are not going to be indoors at all for this,” Zaktansky said. “We’re definitely going to follow COVID protocols as they need to be followed.”
He said families with children interested in participating in the camp should register now, before slots are filled. However, Zaktansky said the camp will be offered again in the future.
“Because of this grant and donations, we will have the equipment necessary to offer these programs throughout the greater watershed,” he said. “This won’t be the only six sessions we’ll offer... We’ll offer more, potentially as early as this fall.”
For more information on the HERYN program, or to register a child to participate, visit
